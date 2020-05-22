Open Menu

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard sued for abandoning Tribeca penthouse rental

Landlord of 116 Hudson Street is seeking a judgment for more than $250K

May.May 22, 2020 01:20 PM
By Eddie Small Research by Kevin Sun
Noah Syndergaard and 116 Hudson Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard can add a lawsuit from his landlord to his list of offseason issues.

The starter’s landlord is suing him for abandoning the $27,000-per-month luxury penthouse he agreed to rent at 116 Hudson Street in Tribeca, according to court documents. Syndergaard’s lease ran from March 20 to November 30 — an agreement the landlord says the pitcher “treated like an option.”

Syndergaard in February reached an agreement to lease the 2,700-square-foot, three-bedroom duplex quickly and without much negotiating, the lawsuit says.

However, on April 30, the pitcher and his lawyers informed the landlord that he had no intention of living in the penthouse, and 600 Summer should feel free to rent it to someone else, according to court papers. The company has since put it back on the market but has not been able to find a new tenant amid one of the bleakest markets for luxury properties New York City has seen in years.

Syndergaard has not made any of his required payments for the apartment, including the rent, security deposit and broker fee. The landlord — an entity property records show is tied to Jonathan and Marshall Goldberg of Stamford, Connecticut — is seeking more than $250,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit.

Representatives for Syndergaard did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the landlord’s attorney David Slarskey declined to comment.

Given the length of the lease, Syndergaard was likely planning to use the apartment as his home base for the 2020 Major League Baseball season. However, MLB postponed its season in mid-March and has yet to come up with a plan to resume play.

And even if the sport does come back, Syndergaard will not pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March to fix a torn ligament in his elbow.

NYC Rental MarketReal Estate Lawsuitstribeca

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.