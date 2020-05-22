Open Menu

TRD Insights: Simon reopened malls but foot traffic dragged

Anonymized cell phone location data shows mall shoppers across the US were slow to return early on

TRD New York TRD INSIGHTS /
May.May 22, 2020 08:00 AM
By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (Credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, iStock)

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (Credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, iStock)

Despite Simon Property Group’s promise to enforce social distancing guidelines and screen potentially sick employees at the dozens of malls it planned to reopen, foot traffic dragged at those locations early on.

From May 3 through 10, overall foot traffic at those 46 reopened malls was about one quarter of its total on Jan. 1.

The information was gathered using anonymized cell phone location data from geospatial analytics company Orbital Insight.

Nationwide, the lowest-performing Simon property was the St. Louis Premium Outlets mall, where May foot traffic only reached 5 percent of its January level. Traffic in Oklahoma and Arkansas locations was also low. The Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City, the Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the McCain Mall in North Little Rock, Arkansas together averaged just 18 percent of traffic on Jan. 1. Both states are also among the ones with the least restrictive coronavirus-related rules nationwide.

Georgia and South Carolina were the only states where average foot traffic broke 30 percent of its Jan. 1 level. The average foot traffic in Georgia was skewed by the Calhoun Outlet Marketplace in Calhoun, where foot traffic reached nearly 90 percent of its previous level. That was the highest total recorded at any Simon location Orbital Insight examined.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a coup de grace for malls and big-box retailers, many of whom were already victims of a retail apocalypse that spanned the last decade. In May, Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy protection and JCPenney announced it would sell its 242 stores as part of its bankruptcy restructuring. And it’s probably only going to get worse over time: Ratings houses expect retail vacancy rates to break all-time highs over the next several quarters.

 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusmallssimon property groupTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Softbank's Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son and Rajeev Misra (Getty; iStock)

Internal feud at SoftBank casts doubt on Vision Fund

Internal feud at SoftBank casts doubt on Vision Fund
Commercial real estate property sales fell to their lowest level in a decade as a result of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Pixabay)

TRD Insights: Commercial deal volume plummeted 71% in April

TRD Insights: Commercial deal volume plummeted 71% in April
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to reopen 600 U.S. stores as states begin to wind down shelter-in-place orders. (Getty)

Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen 600 US stores

Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen 600 US stores
Stagnant water in office buildings may pose risk to returning workers (iStock; CDC)

Empty office buildings may give rise to other health risks

Empty office buildings may give rise to other health risks
(Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

City measure to bar landlords from targeting retailers’ assets could face legal challenge

City measure to bar landlords from targeting retailers’ assets could face legal challenge
Jay Martin of the Community Housing Improvement Program and REBNY's James Whelan (Credit: Whelan by Axel Dupeux)

Real estate asks city for property tax mercy

Real estate asks city for property tax mercy
A photo illustration of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (Getty; iStock)

Goldman Sachs to juice cash-strapped RE owners with $3B fund

Goldman Sachs to juice cash-strapped RE owners with $3B fund
How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets

How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets

How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.