Open Menu

Natural gas mogul lists 813-acre Colorado ranch for $220M

Charif Souki said he turned the property into a “mini country club” for his family and friends

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
May.May 23, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Charif Souki and Aspen Valley Ranch (Credit: Columbia, Shaw Construction)

Charif Souki and Aspen Valley Ranch (Credit: Columbia, Shaw Construction)

Natural gas mogul Charif Souki has put his sprawling Colorado ranch on the market for $220 million.

Souki spent the last seven years building out the 813-acre property into what he called a “mini country club” for his family, replete with tons of amenities and recreational toys, according to the Wall Street Journal. If sold at his asking price, it would be among the most expensive residential sales ever recorded in the U.S.

Souki has built seven homes on Aspen Valley Ranch totaling 34,000 square feet and 31 bedrooms. There’s a central clubhouse with a dining room that can accommodate 14 people and a commercial kitchen.

He converted a barn into a game house complete with arcade games, air hockey, foosball, and storage for ATVs, snowmobiles and dirt bikes.

Souki said the property is large enough that he’s hardly noticed the friends that have been sheltering in place on the property since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We’re confined in paradise,” he said.

As with many large properties, the ranch has high maintenance costs. It requires a staff of 25 and maintenance is tracked digitally.

Souki bought the property for $27 million from a bank that foreclosed on it when the previous owner declared bankruptcy. He said he always planned to sell it once he completed renovation and additions.

Souki, who was born in Egypt and raised in Lebanon, moved to the U.S. in the 1970s. He founded Cheniere Energy out of Houston and his company developed the first terminals to liquefy natural gas and export it from the U.S., according to the Journal. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
Cammeby's International Group founder Rubin Schron and, from top: 194-05 67th Avenue, 189-15 73rd Avenue and 64-05 186th Lane (Credit: Google Maps)

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
Anbang’s Andrew Miller, Mirae’s Peter Lee and (from left) JW Marriott Essex House, the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco and the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole (Credit: Marriott, Westin, Four Seasons)

Buyer’s remorse?: How Anbang’s $5.8B hotel deal went sideways

Buyer’s remorse?: How Anbang’s $5.8B hotel deal went sideways
Council member Brad Lander and Gowanus (Credit: Lander by Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images, Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Will Gowanus be the next botched rezoning?

Will Gowanus be the next botched rezoning?
Noah Syndergaard and 116 Hudson Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard sued for abandoning Tribeca penthouse rental

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard sued for abandoning Tribeca penthouse rental
Here’s what the office industry is up to as lockdowns lift

Here’s what the office industry is up to as lockdowns lift

Here’s what the office industry is up to as lockdowns lift
Softbank's Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son and Rajeev Misra (Getty; iStock)

Internal feud at SoftBank casts doubt on Vision Fund

Internal feud at SoftBank casts doubt on Vision Fund
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.