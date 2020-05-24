Open Menu

This Canadian office giant has a strategy for a return to work

Staggered work schedules and scheduled elevator rides are planned

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
May.May 24, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cadillac Fairview CEO John Sullivan and the RCB Centre in Toronto (Google)

Cadillac Fairview CEO John Sullivan and the RCB Centre in Toronto (Google)

One of Canada’s biggest office landlords has dished on the precautions it’s taking as it prepares for a “measured” return of workers to its buildings.

Cadillac Fairview Corp Ltd. owns and manages 80 properties in the country and is the landlord for some of Canada’s biggest banks. Canadian bankers can expect a much different environment when they go back to their offices, according to Bloomberg.

For one, the firm is working with tenants to schedule staggered start and end times to avoid crowding in lobbies and other common areas. Employees will have to wear face masks in elevators and will be “strongly encouraged” to do so in common areas.

Elevators will be limited to four people at a time and riders will find antimicrobial films over the elevator buttons. Cadillac Fairview is also looking to utilize a smartphone app so that people can schedule elevator rides, hopefully avoiding crowding.

Every major office landlord and office tenant has had to draw up strategies for returning workers. Approaches differ. Many companies have remodeled their spaces, spreading out desks and creating clearly defines avenues for foot traffic. Staggered work schedules are also popular.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Netherlands branch put together a social-distancing safe office concept a month ago. [Bloomberg ­— Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusOffice Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Bars, restaurants and live entertainment venues around the world are now weighing their reopening options. Some owners say they can’t cover the cost of operating at reduced capacity. (Getty)

Facing the music: Entertainment venues, restaurants weigh reopening options

Facing the music: Entertainment venues, restaurants weigh reopening options
Anbang’s Andrew Miller, Mirae’s Peter Lee and (from left) JW Marriott Essex House, the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco and the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole (Credit: Marriott, Westin, Four Seasons)

Buyer’s remorse?: How Anbang’s $5.8B hotel deal went sideways

Buyer’s remorse?: How Anbang’s $5.8B hotel deal went sideways
Here’s what the office industry is up to as lockdowns lift

Here’s what the office industry is up to as lockdowns lift

Here’s what the office industry is up to as lockdowns lift
Softbank's Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son and Rajeev Misra (Getty; iStock)

Internal feud at SoftBank casts doubt on Vision Fund

Internal feud at SoftBank casts doubt on Vision Fund
Commercial real estate property sales fell to their lowest level in a decade as a result of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Pixabay)

TRD Insights: Commercial deal volume plummeted 71% in April

TRD Insights: Commercial deal volume plummeted 71% in April
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to reopen 600 U.S. stores as states begin to wind down shelter-in-place orders. (Getty)

Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen 600 US stores

Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen 600 US stores
Stagnant water in office buildings may pose risk to returning workers (iStock; CDC)

Empty office buildings may give rise to other health risks

Empty office buildings may give rise to other health risks
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (Credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, iStock)

TRD Insights: Simon reopened malls but foot traffic dragged

TRD Insights: Simon reopened malls but foot traffic dragged
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.