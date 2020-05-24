One of Canada’s biggest office landlords has dished on the precautions it’s taking as it prepares for a “measured” return of workers to its buildings.

Cadillac Fairview Corp Ltd. owns and manages 80 properties in the country and is the landlord for some of Canada’s biggest banks. Canadian bankers can expect a much different environment when they go back to their offices, according to Bloomberg.

For one, the firm is working with tenants to schedule staggered start and end times to avoid crowding in lobbies and other common areas. Employees will have to wear face masks in elevators and will be “strongly encouraged” to do so in common areas.

Elevators will be limited to four people at a time and riders will find antimicrobial films over the elevator buttons. Cadillac Fairview is also looking to utilize a smartphone app so that people can schedule elevator rides, hopefully avoiding crowding.

Every major office landlord and office tenant has had to draw up strategies for returning workers. Approaches differ. Many companies have remodeled their spaces, spreading out desks and creating clearly defines avenues for foot traffic. Staggered work schedules are also popular.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Netherlands branch put together a social-distancing safe office concept a month ago. [Bloomberg] ­— Dennis Lynch