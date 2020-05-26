There were four mid-market investment sales in New York City last week: a Hamilton Heights development site, a pair of Upper West Side multifamily buildings and a Bedford-Stuyvesant commercial building. Here are the details:
- The Jay Group purchased 620 West 153rd Street in Hamilton Heights from Anbau for $28.75 million. The development site has a zoning floor area of 150,144 square feet, and JLL’s Bob Knakal, Jon Hageman and Patrick Yannotta brokered the deal. The site is currently home to a pair of commercial buildings spanning about 51,000 square feet, according to the city. Anbau purchased the site in 2018 for $22.5 million and had originally planned to build a pair of condo projects on it with 150 units.
- A Manhattan-based LLC purchased 305-311 West 99th Street on the Upper West Side from Sharon Realty for $18.5 million. The multifamily building stands eight stories tall with 46 residential units, and it spans about 48,000 square feet, according to the city.
- An LLC with the same Manhattan address bought the nearby 317-319 West 99th Street on the Upper West Side from Dan Company for $18.5 million as well. This is also a multifamily building that spans about 48,000 square feet, and it stands eight stories tall with 34 residential units, according to the city.
- The Doe Fund, a nonprofit focused on homelessness and addiction services, bought 510-516 Gates Avenue in Bed-Stuy from the Paul J. Cooper Center for Human Services for $11.1 million. The three-story commercial building spans about 33,000 square feet, according to the city.