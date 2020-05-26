Open Menu

Tightening mortgage market threatens economic recovery

Refinancing rate remains low despite record-low interest rates

TRD NATIONAL /
May.May 26, 2020 10:45 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Despite record-low interest rates, tightened mortgage lending standards which may hamper the economic recovery. (iStock)

Despite record-low interest rates, tightened mortgage lending standards which may hamper the economic recovery. (iStock)

The Federal Reserve’s move to cut interest rates to near zero in mid-March was expected to give the housing market a much-needed boost. But things may not work that way.

The $2 trillion CARES Act, which allowed homeowners with loans backed by government agencies to request forbearance for up to a year, has had unintended consequences for the mortgage industry’s complex ecosystem, the Wall Street Journal reported. That may hamper the post-coronavirus economic recovery.

Major banks have moved to tighten standards on home loans, and the market for unconventional home loans has largely dried up. Although low interest rates had earlier led to expectations of a surge in mortgage lending, the volume of mortgage refinancings has not risen significantly — although loan applications for new home purchases have continued to rise.

Furthermore, mortgage rates are about one percentage point higher than expected given current Treasury-bond yields, another reflection of tightening in the mortgage market.

“It was a quick reaction to try to help people, but there are some serious negative effects that weren’t contemplated until just now,” Ian McDonald, a Fairway branch manager in Minnesota, told the Journal regarding the Cares Act.

McDonald is working with a client who’s homebuying plans were disrupted after he agreed to seek forbearance but backed out before missing any payments, leaving a negative mark on his credit report. Homebuyers with credit scores above 800 have also run into unprecedented hurdles due to tightened lender standards.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has defended its policy moves. “Lenders’ lines of credit would have tightened and borrowers’ ability to get mortgages would have suffered” if it hadn’t acted, agency spokesman Raphael Williams told the Journal. [WSJ] — Kevin Sun

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Mortgages

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of 1998 Second Avenue in Harlem and Peter Fine (Credit: GF55 Architects)

Peter Fine inks $70M construction loan for Harlem resi project

Peter Fine inks $70M construction loan for Harlem resi project
(Credit: iStock)

Loan applications to buy homes rise for fifth week

Loan applications to buy homes rise for fifth week
(Credit: iStock)

TRD INSIGHTS: MBA finds 8% of home loans in forbearance

TRD INSIGHTS: MBA finds 8% of home loans in forbearance
(Credit: iStock)

Applications to buy homes rise for fourth week with New York leading the way

Applications to buy homes rise for fourth week with New York leading the way
(Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: MBA finds 8% of home loans in forbearance

TRD Insights: MBA finds 8% of home loans in forbearance
Colony Capital CEO Tom Barrack (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital defaults on $3.2B in loans

Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital defaults on $3.2B in loans
Mortgage Banker Association’s weekly index shows another increase in purchase applications for home loans during the last week of April 2020. (Credit: iStock)

Home-purchase loan requests rise for third straight week

Home-purchase loan requests rise for third straight week
(Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: US housing market was better prepared for this recession: Report

TRD Insights: US housing market was better prepared for this recession: Report
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.