Open Menu

TRD Insights: Manhattan’s in-contract resi deals jump 52%

The data from UrbanDigs follows 6 consecutive weeks of declines

TRD New York TRD INSIGHTS /
May.May 27, 2020 03:45 PM
By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Carnegie Hill had the highest in-contract deal volume at $9.9 million for three properties. (iStock)

Carnegie Hill had the highest in-contract deal volume at $9.9 million for three properties. (iStock)

The number of Manhattan residential deals in-contract jumped 52 percent, providing a glimmer of hope in what has been an increasingly grim market over the last month and a half.

UrbanDigs data show there were 47 in-contract deals from May 11 to 17, up from 31 the week prior. That increase follows six consecutive weeks of declines.

While the number of deals grew, the total amount dropped slightly, to $68.7 million from $69.3 million the week before. The drop was in line with the decline in asking price, which dipped to $3.4 million, from $4.6 million the week before.

A geographic analysis by The Real Deal shows that totals also varied by neighborhood. Carnegie Hill had the highest in-contract deal volume at $9.9 million for three properties. That was up from one deal for $549,000 the week prior.

The Hudson Yards-Union Square corridor saw the biggest absolute drop in the value of in-contract deals. It saw three deals for $3.9 million, from four deals for $20 million the week prior.

Several neighborhoods, such as the Lower East Side, Morningside Heights and Stuyvesant Town, saw no in-contract deals.

See the map below for a neighborhood-level breakdown of in-contract deals in Manhattan for the week of May 11-17.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ManhattanTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
New home listings in Manhattan are up for the 4th week in a row. Contract signings, not so much. (Getty; iStock)

Manhattan resi listings are up while contracts “limp along”

Manhattan resi listings are up while contracts “limp along”
Commercial real estate property sales fell to their lowest level in a decade as a result of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Pixabay)

TRD Insights: Commercial deal volume plummeted 71% in April

TRD Insights: Commercial deal volume plummeted 71% in April
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (Credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, iStock)

TRD Insights: Simon reopened malls but foot traffic dragged

TRD Insights: Simon reopened malls but foot traffic dragged
TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April

TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April

TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April
MetLife researchers “expect many firms to try (and fail)” permanent work from home arrangements in the near-term, though the long-term impact may be offset by other considerations. (Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: “Pandemic compliant” offices may offset remote work impact

TRD Insights: “Pandemic compliant” offices may offset remote work impact
(Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: Homebuilder confidence rebounded in May

TRD Insights: Homebuilder confidence rebounded in May
Now that the coronavirus pandemic has heralded a corporate work-from-home revolution, city dwellers are looking to leave (Credit: iStock)

TRD INSIGHTS: Work-from-home could empty expensive cities

TRD INSIGHTS: Work-from-home could empty expensive cities
(Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: Multifamily loan maturities will jump to $128B by 2025

TRD Insights: Multifamily loan maturities will jump to $128B by 2025
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.