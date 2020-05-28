Open Menu

British aristocrats sue to quit Park Ave purchase

Houstoun-Boswalls argue pandemic, co-op board made moving in impossible

TRD New York /
May.May 28, 2020 05:00 PM
By Eddie Small Research by Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
730 Park Avenue (Google Maps, Wikipedia)

730 Park Avenue (Google Maps, Wikipedia)

A couple whose family has been part of the British aristocracy for generations wants out of a $5.5 million Park Avenue co-op purchase.

Lady Eva-Marie Houstoun-Boswall and Sir Alford Houstoun-Boswall argue in a lawsuit that the pandemic made it impossible for them to move in and that they are entitled to their $535,000 deposit back.

The Houston-Boswells are baronets in the United Kingdom, a rank in the British aristocracy. Their family’s title was created in 1836 for Lieutenant General Sir William Houstoun. Alford Houstoun-Boswall is now the heir apparent.

The privileged pair — who primarily reside in London and own homes in France, the Bahamas and on East 73rd Street — were planning to buy a unit at 730 Park Avenue, based largely on its proximity to The Steiner School, where their 2-year-old son was recently accepted, according to the lawsuit.

They made their down payment in early February and had an interview with the co-op board in April via Zoom from Germany, where they ended up being stuck for nine weeks while on a planned five-day vacation, the complaint says.

During the interview, the board stressed that moving in during a pandemic would be difficult and have to take place all at once, but members still accepted the couple’s application in early April, according to the lawsuit.

The Houstoun-Boswalls’ real estate attorney then made several attempts to figure out from the seller’s attorney how his clients would be able to move in, but received nothing more than “bland replies” about the seller wanting to close, court papers say.

“While there is self-serving rhetoric about this ‘residential closing,’ the heart of the transaction — actual possession so plaintiffs can live in the apartment — is notably and glaringly absent,” the lawsuit reads.

Instead of providing the Houstoun-Boswalls with details about moving in, the seller’s attorney sent a “time is of the essence” notice on May 11 and said the couple needed to close by June 10 or be in default and lose their deposit, according to the lawsuit. This occurred despite the co-op board on April 30 banning move-ins and move-outs, according to the lawsuit.

The Houstoun-Boswalls now claim they no longer want the apartment, especially given that they have since enrolled their son at a preschool in London.

The suit is against the Andrew D. Augenblick Revocable Trust — the seller — and the law firm Katz and Matz, which prepared the contract.

Attorneys for Katz and Matz and representatives for the trust did not respond to requests for comment.

Morrell Berkowitz, who is representing the Houstoun-Boswalls in the lawsuit, said he had reached an agreement with the defendants’ attorney to keep the couple’s deposit in escrow for now.

“At least at this stage, we probably do not have to have the court intervene with a decision one way or the other,” he said.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
co-opspark avenueReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
16 Sutton Place (Credit: Google Maps)

Sutton Place co-op in turmoil over terrace fees

Sutton Place co-op in turmoil over terrace fees
(Credit: iStock)

Sibling rivalry: Alan Jemal calls Steven’s allegations “false and ridiculous”

Sibling rivalry: Alan Jemal calls Steven’s allegations “false and ridiculous”
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and the Daily News Building  at 220 East 42nd Street (Google Maps; SL Green)

SL Green sues Chetrit over $35M deposit for scuttled Daily News deal

SL Green sues Chetrit over $35M deposit for scuttled Daily News deal
Greystar probed tenants’ “character,” “reputation,” “rental history,” lawsuit claims

Greystar probed tenants’ “character,” “reputation,” “rental history,” lawsuit claims

Greystar probed tenants’ “character,” “reputation,” “rental history,” lawsuit claims
Scott Mollen and 45 Park Place (45 Park Place; Herrick)

Cultural center linked to El-Gamal fights against 45 Park foreclosure

Cultural center linked to El-Gamal fights against 45 Park foreclosure
Clockwise from left: Bronx housing court at 1118 Grand Concourse, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Judge Lawrence Marks, New York Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street (Getty; Google Maps; Wikipedia; New York State Courts)

Attorneys find ways to “eject” tenants without Housing Court

Attorneys find ways to “eject” tenants without Housing Court
Noah Syndergaard and 116 Hudson Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard sued for abandoning Tribeca penthouse rental

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard sued for abandoning Tribeca penthouse rental
NY State Supreme Courthouse (Credit: iStock, Wikipedia Commons)

Courts to allow new cases to proceed, possibly including some evictions

Courts to allow new cases to proceed, possibly including some evictions
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.