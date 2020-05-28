Open Menu

Eviction-ban bill passed by lawmakers as landlords object

Move falls short of some tenant advocates’ call for rent cancelation

TRD New York /
May.May 28, 2020 10:13 AM
By Erik Engquist and Sylvia Varnham O’Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York State lawmakers have approved a moratorium on evictions for the remainder of the Covid-19 emergency. (iStock)

New York State lawmakers have approved a moratorium on evictions for the remainder of the Covid-19 emergency. (iStock)

State lawmakers have approved a moratorium on evictions for the remainder of the Covid-19 emergency.

The bill, which still needs to be signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, covers tenants who have been financially affected by the pandemic. Its passage Wednesday was signaled by legislators the day before.

The legislation prohibits residential evictions for non-payment of rent by tenants who have endured financial hardship between March 7 and an unknown future date. It does not cancel rent, but indefinitely removes the main leverage landlords have to collect rent. Tenants would have to document their hardship.

The moratorium would remain in effect as long as any state-imposed restrictions on businesses do. With venues such as theaters and arenas not likely to be allowed to be filled to capacity for months, the eviction ban could last into 2021, critics say.

“Owners cannot simultaneously operate their properties at the same level for the next year while continuously deferring payments and meeting their other obligations, such as property taxes,” wrote real estate attorney Stuart Saft in a memo Wednesday. “While the bill bars evictions and allows a monetary judgment, a judgment does not have much utility if a tenant does not or cannot pay the rent.”

The bill would codify an eviction moratorium recently extended by the governor through Aug. 20. One major landlord, Time Equities CEO Francis Greenburger, believes the moratorium contributed to lower rent collection in April and May.

“Ninety-day temporary eviction relief has led to a widespread misunderstanding that rent relief, or rent forgiveness, was also offered for 90 days,” he wrote in an op-ed Tuesday in Gotham Gazette. “In part because of this, rent collections have dropped, even among people who can afford to pay. In turn, owners’ ability to meet their own financial obligations has already reached a crisis point for many, but especially small-scale property owners.”

Landlords could presumably clear up any misunderstanding by informing their tenants that the rent is still due. But they note that tenants merely need to prove “loss of income” to qualify for eviction protection. The bill does not say how much income, or that the tenant must be unable to afford the rent.

“There is a big difference between someone who lost their job versus a person who took a temporary pay cut,” Saft wrote. He added that the bill does not forgive or compensate owners for any expenses, such as utilities or property taxes.

Some tenant advocates objected to the measure as well because it falls short of their goals, including canceling rent. Because it is means-tested and not universal, tenants who work off the books — including many undocumented residents — could have difficulty proving a Covid-related loss of income.

Greenburger, in his op-ed, proposed the state allow tenants to pay off missed rent over a one-year period and that landlords be able to defer payment of property taxes to match the deferred rent.

“Such a plan could keep tenants sheltered while keeping property owners and the city ultimately whole,” he wrote.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusEvictionsRental Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: Home lending in the United States was solid before the coronavirus pandemic hit

TRD Insights: Home lending in the United States was solid before the coronavirus pandemic hit
Thor Equities’ Joe Sitt and a rendering of 933 Broadway (Credit: Thor)

Thor Equities sues Mactaggart over latest broken deal

Thor Equities sues Mactaggart over latest broken deal
384-386 Atlantic Avenue and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Google Maps; Getty)

Compass used Covid-19 to get out of lease: lawsuit

Compass used Covid-19 to get out of lease: lawsuit
The FTSE Nareit All REITs index rose by 3.68 percent on Tuesday, outpacing the broader markets as the New York Stock Exchange reopened its trading floor following a two-month closure. (Getty; iStock)

REIT stocks rise as NYSE trading floor reopens

REIT stocks rise as NYSE trading floor reopens
Stephen Ross, chairman of Related Companies (Getty)

Stephen Ross to retailers: Brace yourself for bankruptcies

Stephen Ross to retailers: Brace yourself for bankruptcies
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and the Daily News Building  at 220 East 42nd Street (Google Maps; SL Green)

SL Green sues Chetrit over $35M deposit for scuttled Daily News deal

SL Green sues Chetrit over $35M deposit for scuttled Daily News deal
(Credit: iStock)

Loophole allowed big-name landlords to get bailout funds

Loophole allowed big-name landlords to get bailout funds
The process for challenging property assessments is so antiquated, officials won’t do Zoom meetings. (iStock)

“A recipe for disaster”: Fighting property taxes in a pandemic

“A recipe for disaster”: Fighting property taxes in a pandemic
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.