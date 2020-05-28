Open Menu

Industrious adds first female board member and eyes IPO

The flexible-office startup, which slashed 20% of workforce last month, could go public by next spring

TRD NATIONAL /
May.May 28, 2020 01:08 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Industrious' Mary Hogan Preusse and CEO Jamie Hodari (Twitter)

Industrious’ Mary Hogan Preusse and CEO Jamie Hodari (Twitter)

Flexible-office startup Industrious is moving closer to an initial public offering despite the perils of the coronavirus, which led the company to slash 20 percent of its workforce in early April.

The Brooklyn-based firm has added real estate veteran Mary Hogan Preusse to its board of directors and has been interviewing investment banks ahead of a potential spring or summer IPO, according to Bloomberg. CEO and co-founder Jamie Hodari said the date could change, the outlet reported.

Preusse, who is Industrious’ first female board member, is on the board of and independent director for a handful of large real estate investment entities that include Digital Realty Trust, Kimco Realty and Vereit. She was previously managing director and co-head of Americas Real Estate at APG Asset Management, at Dutch pension fund.

Discussing Preusse’s appointment, Hodari said “investors represent one point of view, but the unfortunate consequence is that you end up with a lack of gender diversity and potentially miss out on a thoughtful, independent voice.”

Despite the pandemic’s impact on business, Hodari said he expects revenue to grow as much as 25 percent this year. Industrious cut 90 employees last month — 18 percent of its workforce — and furloughed another 64 employees. The company is in the process of bringing those furloughed workers back.

Hodari said he believes Industrious’ focus on private offices over open co-working spaces — from rivals like WeWork — puts it in a better position moving forward. He added the coronavirus has shifted demand to those private offices.

The company raised $80 million in a Series C funding round last year from investors that included Brookfield Properties, Fifth Wall Ventures and Riverwood Capital. [Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Co-workingIndustriousOffice Real Estatewomen in real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Frederick Arnold, formerly of Convergex and Alex Dimitrief, formerly of General Electric (Getty, Twitter Navient)

Tensions brew on WeWork’s board with appointment of new members

Tensions brew on WeWork’s board with appointment of new members
Cadillac Fairview CEO John Sullivan and the RCB Centre in Toronto (Google)

This Canadian office giant has a strategy for a return to work

This Canadian office giant has a strategy for a return to work
Here’s what the office industry is up to as lockdowns lift

Here’s what the office industry is up to as lockdowns lift

Here’s what the office industry is up to as lockdowns lift
Joyce Bromberg (Convene via Twitter)

Convene’s top design exec steps down

Convene’s top design exec steps down
Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat (Credit: Getty; iStock)

Doublewide cubicle? Citigroup eyes suburban offices so workers can spread out

Doublewide cubicle? Citigroup eyes suburban offices so workers can spread out
Photo illustration of Paraag Sarva and Amol Sarva (Credit: Amol Sarva by Sasha Maslov, Linkedin)

Brother from the same mother: Knotel, Rhino CEOs didn’t disclose family tie on insurance deal

Brother from the same mother: Knotel, Rhino CEOs didn’t disclose family tie on insurance deal
Convene CEO Ryan Simonetti

The office startup’s new look: Fewer desks, shuttered conference rooms

The office startup’s new look: Fewer desks, shuttered conference rooms
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Credit: CNBC via YouTube)

WATCH: Sandeep Mathrani says WeWork paid 80% of its rent

WATCH: Sandeep Mathrani says WeWork paid 80% of its rent
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.