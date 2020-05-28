Open Menu

“Large pools of talent”: Mark Zuckerberg touts remote-work plan

Facebook CEO announced last week that half of the company may move to remote work over the next decade

TRD NATIONAL /
May.May 28, 2020 10:45 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

After announcing that Facebook will move toward more working from home, Mark Zuckerberg has detailed why the plan will work in his company’s favor.

“The biggest advantages I think are access to large pools of talent who don’t live around the big cities and aren’t willing to move there,” the CEO told Andrew Ross Sorkin during a segment of CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday. “And there are a lot of people in the U.S. and in Canada and ultimately around the world that I think we, and other companies that go in this direction, will be able to access.”

Zuckerberg informed Facebook’s 45,000 workers of the shift toward a distributed workforce last week. The move could see about half the company move to remote work over the next decade.

Read more

In addition to talent acquisition, Zuckerberg said he also believed the plan would benefit the environment by cutting out commuting, and foster stronger retention at the company because staff would no longer be limited to the cities where Facebook has offices.

He told CNBC that the company would first make the option of working from home available to more experienced employees, because younger employees benefited from in-office training.

In the case of very senior staff, he said it may not be realistic for them to go completely remote — and that included himself.

“I would anticipate that I’m going to spend more of my time working remotely than I did before, but I don’t think that it would be feasible for someone like me, or in a role like me, to just work remotely all the time,” he said.

Zuckerberg’s announcement could have major implications for the office industry in New York, where the company leases more than 1 million square feet of office space. It has also signed on for 1.5 million square feet in Hudson Yards, and is near a deal to lease Vornado Realty Trust’s Farley Post Office redevelopment.

Other companies, including Mastercard, have also signalled plans to reassess their physical footprints. [CNBC] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
facebookMark ZuckerbergOffice LeasingVideo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?

What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?

What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)

Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere

Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)

Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report

Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
The Durst Organization president Jonathan Durst and 655 Third Avenue (Google Maps)

Mitsubishi International renews big lease at Durst’s 655 Third Avenue

Mitsubishi International renews big lease at Durst’s 655 Third Avenue
From left: SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, Land & Buildings Investment Management founder Jonathan Litt and Vornado chairman Steven Roth (Unsplash; Land & Buildings Investment Management; Getty)

Activist investor Jonathan Litt is shorting big NYC office landlords

Activist investor Jonathan Litt is shorting big NYC office landlords
The Real Deal's E.B. Solomont and Brown Harris Stevens' CEO Bess Freedman

The Interview: Bess Freedman on how resi firms will look post-Covid

The Interview: Bess Freedman on how resi firms will look post-Covid
An illustration of Vornado's Steven Roth and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Revenge of the hoodies: Big Tech may be breaking up with Big Office for good

Revenge of the hoodies: Big Tech may be breaking up with Big Office for good
Mastercard CEO Ajaypal Singh with 150 Fifth Avenue and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with Moynihan Station in New York (Getty; Google Maps)

Facebook, Mastercard rethink office footprint

Facebook, Mastercard rethink office footprint
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.