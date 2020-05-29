Open Menu

Le Pain Quotidien freed from 59 leases in bankruptcy

New owner will reopen 35 of the eatery’s 94 locations

TRD NATIONAL /
May.May 29, 2020 11:05 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A judge allowed Le Pain Quotidien to be released from 59 of its leases. (Getty, iStock)

A judge allowed Le Pain Quotidien to be released from 59 of its leases. (Getty, iStock)

Upscale bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien will be allowed to break 59 of its leases, in a decision the judge acknowledged is “unusual.”

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which allowed it to pare down debt and complete a $3 million sale to Aurify Brands pending court approval, Bloomberg reported.

“The relief requested is unusual, but these are unusual times,” U.S. bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey said of Le Pain Quotidien’s request for immediate freedom from its leases.

Aurify plans to reopen 35 of the Belgian brand’s 94 stores in the U.S., which employ about 1,000 workers. The locations have been closed since state and local governments issued shutdown orders at the beginning of the pandemic.

The popular chain was founded in 1990 and opened its first U.S. eatery in 1997. CEO Doug Saltzman, who joined Le Pain Quotidien in 2016 after 14 years at Starbucks, bought an Upper West Side pre-war duplex for $2.8 million the following year.

In deciding which of its leases to renegotiate, Aurify focused on underperforming stores and “assessed the impact of operating with a reduced portfolio of restaurant locations,” according to court filings, Bloomberg reported.

The buyer may also seek to renegotiate additional leases, an attorney for Aurify said in a court filing. [Bloomberg] — Georgia Kromrei 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bankruptcyCoronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines for offices as they reopen amid the coronavirus. (Getty)

CDC recommendations would drastically alter offices

CDC recommendations would drastically alter offices
IBM CEO Arvind Krishnam and 88 University Place (Google  Maps, IBM)

IBM to leave WeWork’s 88 University Place

IBM to leave WeWork’s 88 University Place
The Hotel Indigo Lower East Side at 171 Ludlow Street and Rotem Rosen (Credit: Hotel Indigo)

Tallying crisis’ toll on MRR Development’s Hotel Indigo

Tallying crisis’ toll on MRR Development’s Hotel Indigo
Hotel occupancy continued its recovery from the coronavirus, with rates reaching an average of 35% in the U.S. after Memorial Day weekend. (Getty)

Hotel occupancy hovers around 35% after Memorial Day boost

Hotel occupancy hovers around 35% after Memorial Day boost
Toll Brothers CEO Douglas C. Yearley Jr. (Credit: iStock)

Pandemic takes a Toll: Builder’s profits drop 42%

Pandemic takes a Toll: Builder’s profits drop 42%
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (Getty)

Assembly speaker fast-tracks rent relief bill

Assembly speaker fast-tracks rent relief bill
New York State lawmakers have approved a moratorium on evictions for the remainder of the Covid-19 emergency. (iStock)

Eviction-ban bill passed by lawmakers as landlords object

Eviction-ban bill passed by lawmakers as landlords object
(Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: Home lending in the United States was solid before the coronavirus pandemic hit

TRD Insights: Home lending in the United States was solid before the coronavirus pandemic hit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.