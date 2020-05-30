Open Menu

Lesser-known Apple co-founder re-lists 14,000-acre California ranch

Mike Markkula wants $37.5 million for the biggest landholding in Carmel Valley

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
May.May 30, 2020 12:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rana Creek Ranch (Credit: Hall & Hall)

Rana Creek Ranch (Credit: Hall & Hall)

A sprawling central California ranch owned by an Apple co-founder is on the market for $37.5 million.

Neither Steve Jobs nor his programming whiz partner Steve Wozniak ever owned this 14,000-acre property — it is owned by Apple’s second CEO and first big investor, Mike Markkula, according to Business Insider.

The now-76-year-old Markkulla and his wife bought the property in 1982 for $8 million. Five years earlier, the already-wealthy investor cut a $250,000 check to Apple in exchange for a 33 percent stake in the company and the enviable title as Apple employee number 3.

Markkula’s asking price is 37 percent lower than the $60 million he wanted for the sprawling property when he put it on the market in 2013. He put the property, named Rana Creek Ranch, back on the market in 2016 for $45 million.

The ranch has seven homes total and a working cattle ranch. There’s also a 2,900-foot landing strip and a helipad. It’s the largest landholding in Carmel Valley. The main house spans over 5,400 square feet.

Markkula made his fortune through stock options he took as a marketing manager for chip maker Intel and then-semiconductor giant Fairchild. He retired by the mid-1970s at the age of 32, but Jobs convinced him to come out of retirement to join Apple.

Wozniak credits Markkula’s business expertise for much of Apple’s success. After a three-year stint as CEO, Markkula served on the company’s board until 1997 when Jobs returned as CEO. [Business Insider] ­— Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
appleSilicon Valley

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
ICSC President Tom McGee (Credit: ICSC via YouTube)

ICSC requests federal help amid massive shutdowns

ICSC requests federal help amid massive shutdowns
An Apple store at 767 5th Avenue (Credit: Wikipedia)

Apple closes most stores in effort to curb virus spread

Apple closes most stores in effort to curb virus spread
Clockwise from top left: 66-26 Metropolitan Avenue, 11 Penn Plaza and 181 Livingston Street (Credit: Google Maps, 181 Livingston via Tishman Speyer) 

Tech inked big office leases in February, but not the biggest

Tech inked big office leases in February, but not the biggest
(Credit: iStock and Google Maps)

The cheapest house in America’s richest town is listed for $2.5M

The cheapest house in America’s richest town is listed for $2.5M
Adam Neumann and some of the properties, Museum Place and 225 West Julian in San Jose 

Adam Neumann no longer has a vision for San Jose

Adam Neumann no longer has a vision for San Jose
11 Penn Plaza and Apple CEO Tim Cook (Credit: Vornado, Getty Images)

Apple is in talks for a lease at Vornado’s 11 Penn Plaza

Apple is in talks for a lease at Vornado’s 11 Penn Plaza
Apple follows Google, Facebook with $2.5B Cali housing plan

Apple follows Google, Facebook with $2.5B Cali housing plan

Apple follows Google, Facebook with $2.5B Cali housing plan
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook with a rendering of the Farley development (Credit: Getty Images, SOM iStock)

Facebook facing off with Apple over space in Vornado’s Farley Building conversion

Facebook facing off with Apple over space in Vornado’s Farley Building conversion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.