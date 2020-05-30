Open Menu

Mass timber project in Cleveland could be nation’s tallest

The Intro development will have 298 units and be built with mostly wood

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
May.May 30, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A mass timber project in Cleveland is now under construction and could be the nation’s tallest when completed. Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors’ Intro development will rise nine stories with 298 residential units (Credit: Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors)

A mass timber project in Cleveland is now under construction and could be the nation’s tallest when completed. Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors’ Intro development will rise nine stories with 298 residential units (Credit: Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors)

What will be the country’s tallest wood building is headed skyward in Cleveland.

Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors is building the 298-unit, nine-story building dubbed Intro with mass timber throughout much of it, including load-bearing sections. The firm closed $144 million in financing in March and construction has now started, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Intro is one of a handful of mid- and high-rise mass timber projects proposed or under construction in the U.S. An affordable housing developer in Los Angeles is planning a 14-story mass-timber project in Downtown L.A.

Katerra is also utilizing mass timber materials, although it has had some trouble with warping of wood that it had shipped from one climate to another.

Building with mass timber is considered more environmentally friendly than using steel and concrete, which is standard in the vast majority of large structures in the country. The manufacturing process for steel and concrete has a carbon footprint about twice that of the process for preparing wood for construction.

There’s some concern that deforestation could be accelerated if mass-timber construction grows in popularity, though. Supporters say timber construction sequesters carbon in the buildings rather than releasing it into the atmosphere. An 85-foot-tall timber building in Portland, Oregon, claims to be as strong as a concrete building but one-fourth the weight. A planned 11-story, $29 million wood building in the same city was granted building permits but ran into financial problems in 2018 and was never built.

Because mass timber is not widely used, it can be hard for developers to get their hands on it. The wood beams and floors for Intro are being manufactured in Austria and shipped to Cleveland by boat, according to the Journal.

The Alphabet-owned development company Sidewalk Labs released plans for a mass-timber high-rise for Toronto earlier this year, but the fate of that program is uncertain now that the firm has scrapped a large development planned in the Canadian city. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateConstruction

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Joy Construction’s Eli Weiss (left), Maddd Equities’ Jorge Madruga (top), and Drew Katz (right) with 20 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx (Getty; Google Maps)

“Dream” comes true for long-vacant Bronx ice house

“Dream” comes true for long-vacant Bronx ice house
“We’re not in the business of land-grabbing:” Hana CEO on the future of flex space

“We’re not in the business of land-grabbing:” Hana CEO on the future of flex space

“We’re not in the business of land-grabbing:” Hana CEO on the future of flex space
Photo illustration of Sen. Brian Kavanagh (Credit: Kavanagh by Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket, Getty Images, iStock)

Lawmakers skip #CancelRent in favor of more modest bills

Lawmakers skip #CancelRent in favor of more modest bills
The process for challenging property assessments is so antiquated, officials won’t do Zoom meetings. (iStock)

“A recipe for disaster”: Fighting property taxes in a pandemic

“A recipe for disaster”: Fighting property taxes in a pandemic
TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April

TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April

TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April
Construction industry looks for solid ground

Construction industry looks for solid ground

Construction industry looks for solid ground
Andrew Florance, CEO of CoStar (Photo by Jeffrey MacMillan for the Washington Post)

EXCLUSIVE: CoStar’s Andy Florance on buying Ten-X, the future of office buildings and why brokers don’t need discounts

EXCLUSIVE: CoStar’s Andy Florance on buying Ten-X, the future of office buildings and why brokers don’t need discounts
An institutional investor’s sale of a 7 percent stake in an exchange-traded real estate fund reveals deep concerns about the sector. (Credit: iStock)

Mystery investor dumps big stake in real estate fund

Mystery investor dumps big stake in real estate fund
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.