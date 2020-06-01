Open Menu

Vornado walks away from Fifth Avenue property

Topshop closed its store at 608 Fifth Avenue last year

TRD New York /
Jun.June 01, 2020 05:23 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vornado chairman Steve Roth and 608 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Vornado chairman Steve Roth and 608 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

After the bankrupt retailer Topshop shuttered its Fifth Avenue flagship last year, Vornado Realty Trust has walked away from the property.

The real estate investment trust turned over control of the property at 608 Fifth Avenue late last month to the Korein family, which owns the ground under the building, sources told The Real Deal.

A spokesperson from Vornado did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but company president Michael Franco said on the REIT’s October earnings call that they were planning to walk away from the lease.

“This ground lease had only 14 years left on it,” he said. “It was not economic for us to hold on to.”

A representative for the Korein family could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Koreins have owned the property at 608 Fifth Avenue since the 1960s, property records show. The building, which sits on the corner of 49th Street near Rockefeller Center, spans 144,00 square feet, including 40,000 square feet of retail.

The family granted control of the property to Aby Rosen’s RFR Holdings in the late 1990s through a ground lease. But RFR was forced to hand over the keys in 2013, and Vornado reportedly signed a new ground lease.

Rosen also had a ground lease with the Koreins at the Lever House at 390 Park Avenue — which he just ceded control of to Waterman Interests and Brookfield Property Partners.

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 908-415-5229.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Korein FamilyRetailVornado Realty Trust

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
Some U.S. retailers are closing stores in anticipation of potential property damage resulting from the George Floyd protests (Getty)

Retailers consider store closures as protests sweep the country

Retailers consider store closures as protests sweep the country
Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings
Capacity constraints may cause agony for restaurateurs and their landlords (iStock, Getty)

Survival of the Fullest: Restaurants fear capacity constraints will kill them

Survival of the Fullest: Restaurants fear capacity constraints will kill them
Stephen Ross, chairman of Related Companies (Getty)

Stephen Ross to retailers: Brace yourself for bankruptcies

Stephen Ross to retailers: Brace yourself for bankruptcies
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to reopen 600 U.S. stores as states begin to wind down shelter-in-place orders. (Getty)

Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen 600 US stores

Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen 600 US stores
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.