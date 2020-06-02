Open Menu

Soho retailers assess damage after looting

Workers were deployed Monday to board up luxury stores and load stock into trucks

TRD New York /
Jun.June 02, 2020 01:15 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O’Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink


Several luxury stores were smashed and ransacked Sunday night after looting broke out in Soho.

The next morning, the area was filled with workers boarding up stores while curious onlookers snapped photographs and peered into shattered glass windows. The action proved wise, as looting intensified across Manhattan later that night. (Check back for coverage.)

At Coach, a high-end leather goods store on Prince Street, the front door had been broken in and mannequins were strewn across the floor.

At Louis Vuitton on Greene Street, which had been boarded up since March, workers in high-visibility T-shirts scaled ladders to fortify the boards, one of which had been graffitied with “end wage slavery.” Others were marked “BLM” for Black Lives Matter.

Some retailers had already removed stock from their stores, and others were in the midst of doing so. At French Connection on West Broadway, workers could be seen wheeling racks of clothes out onto the street, where they were loaded into a branded truck.

The looting, an apparently unrelated offshoot that followed hours of largely peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, resulted in more than 400 arrests, according to the New York Times.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Retailsoho

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Looting devastates LA’s prime retail corridors

Looting devastates LA’s prime retail corridors

Looting devastates LA’s prime retail corridors
Prominent New York City retail spaces — including the Macy’s flagship store and Fifth Avenue retail corridor — were hit by widespread looting on Monday night. (Getty)

Macy’s, 5th Ave retail ransacked by looters on NYC’s first night of curfew

Macy’s, 5th Ave retail ransacked by looters on NYC’s first night of curfew
Vornado chairman Steve Roth and 608 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Vornado walks away from Fifth Avenue property

Vornado walks away from Fifth Avenue property
Some U.S. retailers are closing stores in anticipation of potential property damage resulting from the George Floyd protests (Getty)

Retailers consider store closures as protests sweep the country

Retailers consider store closures as protests sweep the country
Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings
Capacity constraints may cause agony for restaurateurs and their landlords (iStock, Getty)

Survival of the Fullest: Restaurants fear capacity constraints will kill them

Survival of the Fullest: Restaurants fear capacity constraints will kill them
Stephen Ross, chairman of Related Companies (Getty)

Stephen Ross to retailers: Brace yourself for bankruptcies

Stephen Ross to retailers: Brace yourself for bankruptcies
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to reopen 600 U.S. stores as states begin to wind down shelter-in-place orders. (Getty)

Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen 600 US stores

Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen 600 US stores
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.