Open Menu

Dan Doctoroff, Alicia Glen hold court on bringing NYC back

Former deputy mayors for economic development map the road ahead

TRD New York /
Jun.June 03, 2020 08:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
When there’s a housing crisis, a pandemic and stores are boarding up, your first two calls might be to Dan Doctoroff and Alicia Glen.

Ours were. The two former deputy mayors for economic development will appear on the next TRD Talk Live, today at 5 p.m. Register here.

Glen and Doctoroff will discuss reopening and recovery strategies, the battle between central business districts and work-from-home, the future of housing affordability and density, and what big projects the city should pursue — or abandon. Senior managing editor Erik Engquist will moderate the conversation.

Read more

Both officials left legacies in New York City, but some of their handiwork is now threatened by the coronavirus, not to mention a fear of gentrification that is largely a response to the record job creation over which they presided. And this week, looting triggered fears that the city’s “bad old days” of the late 1970s would return.

As part of the Bloomberg administration, Doctoroff helped orchestrate the city’s recovery from 9/11, rezoned much of the city and led two efforts to bring the Summer Olympics to New York City, which yielded not games but ultimately projects such as the No. 7 extension and Hudson Yards. Later he was CEO of Bloomberg LP and in 2015 worked with Google to found Sidewalk Labs, which he heads.

Glen spent 12 years at Goldman Sachs, where she ran its Urban Investment Group, before joining the de Blasio administration at its outset in 2014. As deputy mayor for five years, she was the architect of the regime’s housing policy and the effort that led Amazon to choose Long Island City for its second headquarters, before political opposition chased the company away.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. — Erik Engquist

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
PoliticsTRD Talks Live

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Design experts: These office solutions will slow Covid’s spread

Design experts: These office solutions will slow Covid’s spread

Design experts: These office solutions will slow Covid’s spread
Long live NAR: Agents won’t defy powerful trade group in pocket listings spat

Long live NAR: Agents won’t defy powerful trade group in pocket listings spat

Long live NAR: Agents won’t defy powerful trade group in pocket listings spat
Photo illustration of Sen. Brian Kavanagh (Credit: Kavanagh by Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket, Getty Images, iStock)

Lawmakers skip #CancelRent in favor of more modest bills

Lawmakers skip #CancelRent in favor of more modest bills
(Credit: iStock)

No Covid break for big properties with unpaid taxes

No Covid break for big properties with unpaid taxes
“They are an insular, arrogant group”: Borough presidents have harsh words for DOB, City Planning

“They are an insular, arrogant group”: Borough presidents have harsh words for DOB, City Planning

“They are an insular, arrogant group”: Borough presidents have harsh words for DOB, City Planning
Director of Research & Analytics for CBRE Tri-State Nicole LaRusso, Vice Chairman & Director at Savills David Goldstein, and President of Newmark Knight Frank's Tri-State region David Falk

“For years we all laughed at them”: office brokers warm to virtual tours

“For years we all laughed at them”: office brokers warm to virtual tours
Borough leaders will talk reopening on TRD Talks

Borough leaders will talk reopening on TRD Talks

Borough leaders will talk reopening on TRD Talks
Director of Research & Analytics for CBRE Tri-State Nicole LaRusso, Vice Chairman & Director at Savills David Goldstein, and President of Newmark Knight Frank's Tri-State region David Falk

How to open up our offices on tonight’s TRD Talk

How to open up our offices on tonight’s TRD Talk
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.