Glen and Doctoroff will discuss reopening and recovery strategies, the battle between central business districts and work-from-home, the future of housing affordability and density, and what big projects the city should pursue — or abandon.

Both officials left legacies in New York City, but some of their handiwork is now threatened by the coronavirus, not to mention a fear of gentrification that is largely a response to the record job creation over which they presided. And this week, looting triggered fears that the city’s “bad old days” of the late 1970s would return.

As part of the Bloomberg administration, Doctoroff helped orchestrate the city’s recovery from 9/11, rezoned much of the city and led two efforts to bring the Summer Olympics to New York City, which yielded not games but ultimately projects such as the No. 7 extension and Hudson Yards. Later he was CEO of Bloomberg LP and in 2015 worked with Google to found Sidewalk Labs, which he heads.

Glen spent 12 years at Goldman Sachs, where she ran its Urban Investment Group, before joining the de Blasio administration at its outset in 2014. As deputy mayor for five years, she was the architect of the regime’s housing policy and the effort that led Amazon to choose Long Island City for its second headquarters, before political opposition chased the company away.

