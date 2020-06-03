Open Menu

Five days to reopen: Is Manhattan ready?

The city’s prime retail corridors were largely empty Wednesday, with the exception of workers boarding up storefronts

TRD New York /
Jun.June 03, 2020 06:55 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink


Three months ago, Manhattan’s prime corridors were packed with shoppers, tourists and passersby. Covid-19 changed all that — and then came looters. On Wednesday afternoon, those same streets were largely empty with the exception of workers boarding up shop windows.

Looting, vandalism and violence broke out across the city amid protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Read more

Iconic stores, including Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue and Macy’s at Herald Square, have been struck, along with smaller luxury shops in Soho. The worst of the looting occurred on Monday evening, after the 11 p.m. curfew — the first such restriction in 75 years.

Mayor Bill de Blasio bumped up the curfew to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, deployed more police and largely banned vehicles below 96th Street, which curbed the mayhem.

With the first phase of New York City’s reopening set for June 8, many retailers had planned to reopen with curbside pickup. Instead, on Wednesday morning workers boarded up more shops.

Check out the slideshow above to see what some of Manhattan’s prime retail corridors looked like following several nights of lawbreaking.

Photos by Paul Dilakian

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ManhattanRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
AMC Theatres doubts its ability to stay open amid COVID-19 pandemic (Getty)

Is it The End for AMC Theaters?

Is it The End for AMC Theaters?
A Police officer leaves from a Zara store after a night of looting (Getty)

Looting continues but ebbs on second night of curfew

Looting continues but ebbs on second night of curfew
(Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Real estate braces for another tense night

Real estate braces for another tense night
Soho retailers have boarded up their stores and packed stock into trucks after looting broke out in the area Sunday.

Soho retailers assess damage after looting

Soho retailers assess damage after looting
Looting devastates LA’s prime retail corridors

Looting devastates LA’s prime retail corridors

Looting devastates LA’s prime retail corridors
Prominent New York City retail spaces — including the Macy’s flagship store and Fifth Avenue retail corridor — were hit by widespread looting on Monday night. (Getty)

Macy’s, 5th Ave retail ransacked by looters on NYC’s first night of curfew

Macy’s, 5th Ave retail ransacked by looters on NYC’s first night of curfew
Vornado chairman Steve Roth and 608 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Vornado walks away from Fifth Avenue property

Vornado walks away from Fifth Avenue property
Some U.S. retailers are closing stores in anticipation of potential property damage resulting from the George Floyd protests (Getty)

Retailers consider store closures as protests sweep the country

Retailers consider store closures as protests sweep the country
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.