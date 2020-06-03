Open Menu

Looting, though on the decline, continues through second night of curfew

A Gap store in Greenwich Village and a Foot Locker were damaged; looters struck at Zara and Verizon stores downtown

TRD New York /
Jun.June 03, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A Police officer leaves from a Zara store after a night of looting (Getty)

A police officer leaves from a Zara store after looters ransacked Manhattan stores the night before (Getty)

With a tightened curfew and limits on vehicular traffic to Manhattan, violence and looting appeared to calm on Tuesday night.

Some properties, including the Gap store in Greenwich Village and a Foot Locker near Washington Square Park, were damaged, and looters hit Zara and Verizon stores downtown, the New York Times reported. Property damage appeared to be less extensive than Monday night, when shops in Soho, in Midtown and on Fordham Road were hit.

On Monday, severe property damage occurred in the lead up to the 11 p.m. curfew — the first in the city in 75 years. To ward off a repeat of that, Mayor Bill de Blasio moved up the curfew to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and extended it through the week. He also banned non-essential vehicles from Manhattan below 96th Street and got Uber, Lyft and CitiBike to cut off service there. With the subway already shut down at night, that made it difficult for looters to get in and out of the borough.

Tuesday was the second night the city was under curfew as protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd continued.

Read more

After looting occurred on Sunday in Soho, retailers began removing inventory and boarding up their storefronts. Business improvement districts in some of the city’s hardest-hit areas recommended shopkeepers to do the same — a departure from initial advice given at the start of the pandemic.

Though some properties were still damaged on Tuesday night, protesters themselves intervened at times to stop people from smashing windows and stealing from storefronts, according to the Times. A public safety volunteer group called Guardian Angels also defended some stores from looters. Police closely followed the ongoing protests and made a number of arrests later in the night.

Late Tuesday, de Blasio said on Twitter that “so far, the curfew is certainly helping, based on everything I’ve seen in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last three hours.” [NYT] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Real Estate and PoliticsRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Billionaire grocer and developer John Catsimatidis is exploring a bid for the 2021 mayoral race. (Getty, iStock)

Maybe this time? John Catsimatidis considers running for mayor — again

Maybe this time? John Catsimatidis considers running for mayor — again
(Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Real estate braces for another tense night

Real estate braces for another tense night
Soho retailers have boarded up their stores and packed stock into trucks after looting broke out in the area Sunday.

Soho retailers assess damage after looting

Soho retailers assess damage after looting
Looting devastates LA’s prime retail corridors

Looting devastates LA’s prime retail corridors

Looting devastates LA’s prime retail corridors
Prominent New York City retail spaces — including the Macy’s flagship store and Fifth Avenue retail corridor — were hit by widespread looting on Monday night. (Getty)

Macy’s, 5th Ave retail ransacked by looters on NYC’s first night of curfew

Macy’s, 5th Ave retail ransacked by looters on NYC’s first night of curfew
From left: Pam Liebman of Corcoran, James Whelan of REBNY, Audrey Gelman of The Wing, Moiz Malik of Nooklyn, Paul Massey of B6 Real Estate, Bess Freedman of BHS, and Zach Aarons of Metaprop (Getty)

“Not just lip service:” Real estate promises change following George Floyd’s death

“Not just lip service:” Real estate promises change following George Floyd’s death
Vornado chairman Steve Roth and 608 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Vornado walks away from Fifth Avenue property

Vornado walks away from Fifth Avenue property
Some U.S. retailers are closing stores in anticipation of potential property damage resulting from the George Floyd protests (Getty)

Retailers consider store closures as protests sweep the country

Retailers consider store closures as protests sweep the country
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.