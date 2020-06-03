Open Menu

Retail sales are bleak, unless you’re selling pot

The selling of medical marijuana is considered an essential business in 20+ states

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 03, 2020 10:55 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Landlords of cannabis production facilities and dispensaries are outperforming the market (Getty, iStock)

Landlords of cannabis production facilities and dispensaries are outperforming the market (Getty, iStock)

Though many retailers saw sales nosedive through the pandemic, marijuana product sales remained steady — and even saw gains in some states.

As a result, landlords of cannabis production facilities and dispensaries are outperforming the market, in spite of legislative hurdles at the federal level, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Innovative Industrial Properties’ shares are up 54 percent since mid-March as the pandemic hit the country. The real estate investment trust bested the FTSE Nareit All Reits Index, which was up 19 percent by comparison.

Innovative Industrial Properties has also gone on a $176 million shopping spree while the country has been in lockdown to purchase five new sites.

Though some companies halted acquisitions over concern that the production and sale of cannabis products may not be deemed essential, over 20 states deemed the industry essential.

Sales increased in Florida 56 percent year-over-year. There has also been strong demand in Illinois and Pennsylvania. That stands in contrast to the larger retail sector where April sales were the worst on record.

But in states like Massachusetts where recreational-use cannabis was deemed non-essential, there have been weaker sales. Nevada also saw sales fall, which is attributed to the fall off in Las Vegas tourism. [WSJ] — Erin Hudson

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
cannabismarijuana

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Real estate in states where cannabis use is legal is in high demand compared to states where use is illegal. (Credit: Pixabay)

Cannabis legalization drives demand for warehousing and retail: study

Cannabis legalization drives demand for warehousing and retail: study
Struggling cannabis retailer MedMen dumps REIT stake

Struggling cannabis retailer MedMen dumps REIT stake

Struggling cannabis retailer MedMen dumps REIT stake
A growing problem: Cannabis retailers want LA’s unlicensed pot shops shuttered

A growing problem: Cannabis retailers want LA’s unlicensed pot shops shuttered

A growing problem: Cannabis retailers want LA’s unlicensed pot shops shuttered
Pot-related development is primed to take off in Illinois. So where are the investors?

Pot-related development is primed to take off in Illinois. So where are the investors?

Pot-related development is primed to take off in Illinois. So where are the investors?
Seeing green: Why some real estate players think cannabis could be the next big thing

Seeing green: Why some real estate players think cannabis could be the next big thing

Seeing green: Why some real estate players think cannabis could be the next big thing
Seeing green: Why some real estate players think cannabis could be the next big thing

Seeing green: Why some real estate players think cannabis could be the next big thing

Seeing green: Why some real estate players think cannabis could be the next big thing
Long Island Cheat Sheet: Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai could buy Nassau Coliseum… & more

Long Island Cheat Sheet: Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai could buy Nassau Coliseum… & more

Long Island Cheat Sheet: Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai could buy Nassau Coliseum… & more
The Real Deal’s April issue is now available to all subscribers

The Real Deal’s April issue is now available to all subscribers

The Real Deal’s April issue is now available to all subscribers
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.