Open Menu

Sapir Corp goes private as shareholders approve buyout

Deal is a win for Alex Sapir, whose real estate investment firm includes properties in NY and Miami

TRD New York /
Jun.June 03, 2020 02:55 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alex Sapir and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Sapir by Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Jack Guez/AFP)

Alex Sapir and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Sapir by Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Jack Guez/AFP)

Sapir Corp.’s Israeli shareholders have approved Alex Sapir’s proposal to take his real estate investment firm private — at a somewhat higher price that originally planned. The deal is a victory for the company’s namesake, after his attempt three years ago failed.

Holders of a little less than 10 percent of the company’s outstanding shares accepted Alex Sapir’s proposal to buy them out at 3.8 shekels a share, according to a Wednesday announcement. Those shares, plus the nearly 87 percent already controlled by Alex Sapir and partner Gerard Guez, put total approval over the 95-percent threshold required for the buyout to be effective.

The price of the buyout is about $5.54 million, or 19.26 million shekels.

Alex Sapir last month offered to buy back the shares at 3 shekels apiece, after stock prices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange had taken a beating across the board due to coronavirus. But the company’s stock price rose from 2.62 shekels before the announcement to 3.78 shekels after, and Sapir increased the offer in response.

“As a family company, it makes sense for us to focus on a long-term strategic management approach,” he said. “We strongly believe in the New York City and Miami markets for the long haul, and are confident that today’s acceptance of our offer will allow us to maximize value and realize the long-term potential of our holdings.”

Sapir Corp., which owns the 264-key NoMo Soho hotel in New York City as well as the 16-unit Arte condo project in Miami’s Surfside, had previously sought to go private in 2017 at a price of about $15 million, but did not meet the 95-percent threshold at that time.

Read more

The company, whose shares have now been delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, will remain a public reporting company in Israel until its outstanding Series 18 bonds are retired. Those bonds have a face value of 150 million shekels or about $43 million, half of which is set to be paid off in July 2021, and the remainder in July 2022, according to TASE disclosures.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Alex SapirTel Aviv Stock Exchange

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Rotem Rosen, Zina Sapir, Tamir Sapir, Bella Sapir, Elena Sapir, and Alex Sapir (Credit: Getty Images)

Alex Sapir accused of mismanaging family fortune amid feud with Rotem Rosen

Alex Sapir accused of mismanaging family fortune amid feud with Rotem Rosen
Sapir Corp. posts $7M loss in first quarter of 2019

Sapir Corp. posts $7M loss in first quarter
of 2019

Sapir Corp. posts $7M loss in first quarter
of 2019
Alex Sapir borrows from father’s estate to pay off Israeli bonds

Alex Sapir borrows from father’s estate to pay off Israeli bonds

Alex Sapir borrows from father’s estate to pay off Israeli bonds
Barry Sternlicht and (from top) Capital Mall in Washington, Franklin Park Mall in Ohio and Plaza West Covina Mall in California (Credit: Capital via Starwood, Franklin via OCP Contractors)

Competing bids for Starwood’s suffering retail

Competing bids for Starwood’s suffering retail
From left: Mapleton Rentals at at 1555-1575 61st Street in Mapleton, 1440 Story Avenue in Soundview, Beard-Van Brunt at 411 Van Brunt Street in Red Hook

Abraham Leser targets $74M refi for Brooklyn, Bronx properties

Abraham Leser targets $74M refi for Brooklyn, Bronx properties
Alex Sapir, CEO of the Sapir Organization (Credit: Getty; iStock)

Alex Sapir wants to take his firm private. This could be the right time

Alex Sapir wants to take his firm private. This could be the right time
Alex Sapir will rent out units at struggling luxury condo project in Miami

Alex Sapir will rent out units at struggling luxury condo project in Miami

Alex Sapir will rent out units at struggling luxury condo project in Miami
Clockwise from top left: 871 Grand Street, 392 St. Marks Avenue, 607 Franklin Avenue and 600 Park Place in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps)

All Year’s $346M multifamily portfolio sale to David Werner falls apart

All Year’s $346M multifamily portfolio sale to David Werner falls apart
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.