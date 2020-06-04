Security professionals report uptick in demand after looting

Security professionals say they’ve seen an increase in demand after nights of looting in New York City.

Retired police detective Bo Dietl told the Wall Street Journal that his firm, Beau Dietl & Associates, had received a high volume of calls this week and is now patrolling more than 50 additional buildings.

Several residential buildings have also brought in additional doormen or armed guards.

“The demand for armed and unarmed security guards across every market is as high as it has ever been,” said Sean T. Meehan, the director of sales and marketing at New Jersey-based United Security. Because of the uptick in demand, security guards are now harder to come by, he added.

Looters struck several parts of the city this week, including prime retail spots in Midtown and Soho. Properties now with security guards in place include the Woolworth Building and SL Green’s 11 Madison, the Journal reports.

Civilian patrol groups such as the newly formed Defend South Brooklyn have also taken to the commercial corridors in some neighborhoods.

“This is not about vigilante justice and people taking things into their own hands,” said the group’s founder, Isaak Boltyansky. On their first night of patrol Tuesday, Boltyansky said they had 500 volunteers. [WSJ] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan