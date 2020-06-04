Open Menu

Townhouse owners make federal case of cell tower next door

Lawsuit against Sprint seeks to resolve years-long dispute

TRD New York /
Jun.June 04, 2020 09:30 AM
By Sylvia Varnham O’Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
317 West 77th Street (Google Maps, iStock)

317 West 77th Street (Google Maps, iStock)

When Gerald Kerner bought an Upper West Side townhouse with his wife in 2012, he noticed something unusual on the next roof.

The cluster of electrical equipment, he realized, was a cell phone tower. What’s more, there were antennas attached to his chimney that had been “painted to look like the brickwork,” according to a lawsuit he has filed in New York’s Southern District Court.

The federal lawsuit, against Sprint and T-Mobile, follows years of back and forth between the couple and the now-merged telecommunications providers, whom they accuse of breach of contract and trespass.

According to the lawsuit, the couple spent a lot of time on the sunny roof of their townhouse, but were concerned about the cell tower next door and hired an engineering firm to evaluate radiation emissions from the site.

The results, according to the lawsuit, showed “a predicted maximum [radiation] level of 1312% of the FCC standard,” which violated the federal agency’s rules and regulations.

The couple claimed the engineering company alerted Sprint of the problem and learned that Sprint had not taken radiation measurements itself. After negotiations, Sprint agreed to remove the antenna from the Kerners’ chimney and reimburse them for their engineering fees.

But by April 2019, Sprint had returned to the neighboring roof to conduct more work on the cell tower, the suit claimed. In the process, the company again installed camouflage antennas against the couple’s property.

The Kerners brought back the engineering firm to help them with the dispute, and a meeting was called on the neighboring roof. Afterward, the Kerners learned more about the extent of the impact to their property by deploying a selfie stick to survey new equipment attached to the townhouse by Sprint without permission, the suit claimed.

In response, Sprint said it was working to find alternative ways to position the equipment.

The couple kept up their push: Through “NINETY SIXTY LLC,” the entity they purchased their property with, the Kerners sent a letter to Sprint’s general counsel demanding action. They never got a response.

By February 2020, Sprint’s scaffolding in front of the townhouse had come loose and was blowing precariously in the wind, the lawsuit says. The police closed the street to traffic, blocking the Kerners from entering their home, the couple claims.

The Fire Department went to the neighboring roof, where they knocked down the door to the townhouse.

“The other ends of the Firemen’s ropes were tied inside the house to furniture and fixtures,” breaking a window and causing other damage, the suit said.

Frustrated, the Kerners found an ally in Assembly member Linda B. Rosenthal, who wrote to Sprint in February: “It is unacceptable for Sprint to trample the rights of homeowners in New York City and across the country.”

Sprint did not respond to a request for comment.

Write to Sylvia Varnham O’Regan at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
lawsuitResidential Real Estatetownhouse marketupper west side

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Fredrik Eklund, Julia Spillman and John Gomes (Getty, iStock)

Threatened by tech, agents turn to app

Threatened by tech, agents turn to app
(iStock)

Mortgage applications to buy homes now higher than a year ago

Mortgage applications to buy homes now higher than a year ago
155 West 11th Street and 1100 Park Avenue (FXFOWLE; Google Maps)

Manhattan luxury market shows tentative signs of activity

Manhattan luxury market shows tentative signs of activity
Clockwise from bottom left: Robert Reffkin of Compass, John Gomes, Scott Rechler of RXR Realty, Rich Barton of Zillow, Gary Keller of Keller Williams and Don Peebles of The Peebles Corporation (Getty)

“America is in crisis:” Real estate leaders address George Floyd protests

“America is in crisis:” Real estate leaders address George Floyd protests
16 Sutton Place (Credit: Google Maps)

Sutton Place co-op in turmoil over terrace fees

Sutton Place co-op in turmoil over terrace fees
384-386 Atlantic Avenue and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Google Maps; Getty)

Compass used Covid-19 to get out of lease: lawsuit

Compass used Covid-19 to get out of lease: lawsuit
Molly Townsend (Getty, iStock)

Ex-Douglas Elliman sales manager Molly Townsend joins Triplemint

Ex-Douglas Elliman sales manager Molly Townsend joins Triplemint
New home listings in Manhattan are up for the 4th week in a row. Contract signings, not so much. (Getty; iStock)

Manhattan resi listings are up while contracts “limp along”

Manhattan resi listings are up while contracts “limp along”
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.