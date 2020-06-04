Open Menu

TRD Insights: Manhattan office leasing inches up

Sublet availability tightened in May despite worries about glut of space

TRD New York TRD INSIGHTS /
Jun.June 04, 2020 07:30 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 151 West 42nd Street, 655 Third Avenue and 1221 6th Avenue (Google Maps, Durst Organization)

From left: 151 West 42nd Street, 655 Third Avenue and 1221 6th Avenue (Google Maps, Durst Organization)

Manhattan’s office leasing market last month continued to slowly rebound from a brutal March, though leasing volume was still less than half of historical levels.

Leasing activity across the borough’s main office markets totaled 1.42 million square feet, up 5.2 percent from April but less than half the amount seen a year before, according to research from Colliers International.

Leasing activity varied significantly by submarket. Midtown’s volume of 970,000 square feet was in the ballpark of pre-coronavirus figures, as the month’s top three deals all occurred in that part of Manhattan. Video-sharing app TikTok led the way with a 232,000-square-foot lease at the Durst Organization’s One Five One, followed by a pair of six-digit lease renewals from law firm Allen & Overy and Japan’s Mitsubishi International.

Meanwhile, Midtown South saw leasing activity rise 50 percent from April to 320,000 square feet, still well below historical levels, and Downtown leasing volume crashed, falling by 75 percent to just 130,000 square feet.

Although widespread adoption of work-from-home arrangements has led industry insiders to predict an uptick in sublet space, that has yet to materialize. Manhattan’s sublet availability rate actually shrunk slightly to 2.2 percent, while overall availability held still at 10.3 percent and asking rents dipped to $79.24.

Office Leasing Activity in Manhattan, by Month and Market (May 2020)
MarketMay 2020April 2020May 20192019 Monthly Average
Manhattan1,420,0001,350,0002,990,0003,580,000
Midtown970,000620,0001,150,0001,320,000
Midtown South320,000210,000920,0001,370,000
Downtown130,000510,000920,000890,000

SOURCE: Colliers International Research

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Office LeasingTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

TRD Insights: Forbearance rates forecasts might be all wrong

TRD Insights: Forbearance rates forecasts might be all wrong
(iStock)

TRD INSIGHTS: 8.5% of home loans are in forbearance

TRD INSIGHTS: 8.5% of home loans are in forbearance
IBM CEO Arvind Krishnam and 88 University Place (Google  Maps, IBM)

IBM to leave WeWork’s 88 University Place

IBM to leave WeWork’s 88 University Place
A homeowner in New York was about three times as likely to have a mortgage in forbearance, an analysis by Kroll found. Being self-employed doubles the likelihood. (iStock)

TRD Insights: NY, NJ homeowners more likely to be in mortgage forbearance

TRD Insights: NY, NJ homeowners more likely to be in mortgage forbearance
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Getty)

“Large pools of talent”: Mark Zuckerberg touts remote-work plan

“Large pools of talent”: Mark Zuckerberg touts remote-work plan
(Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: Home lending in the United States was solid before the coronavirus pandemic hit

TRD Insights: Home lending in the United States was solid before the coronavirus pandemic hit
The Durst Organization president Jonathan Durst and 655 Third Avenue (Google Maps)

Mitsubishi International renews big lease at Durst’s 655 Third Avenue

Mitsubishi International renews big lease at Durst’s 655 Third Avenue
Carnegie Hill had the highest in-contract deal volume at $9.9 million for three properties. (iStock)

TRD Insights: Manhattan’s in-contract resi deals jump 52%

TRD Insights: Manhattan’s in-contract resi deals jump 52%
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.