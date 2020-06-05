Open Menu

“Cancel rent” campaign notches first victory, in Ithaca

Measure to forgive three months’ rent needs approval by the state’s Department of Health

TRD New York /
Jun.June 05, 2020 08:30 AM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick (Twitter, iStock)

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick (Twitter, iStock)

Ithaca’s Common Council isn’t waiting for the state legislature to cancel rent for the town’s 7,500 renters — it is demanding that right from the Cuomo administration.

The measure, which passed by a 6-4 vote, was supported by the mayor, Svante Myrick, and tenant groups including Housing Justice for All. It calls for the municipality to seek permission from the state to cancel three months’ rent — with no means-testing required — and stop residential and some commercial evictions.

“We, the City of Ithaca, write to formally request the State Department of Health’s review of our city’s attached resolution to forgive the rent obligations of our residents,” the letter reads. “In light of these acute pains and the absence of comprehensive state or federal action, we declare our intent to use our own legislation to protect renters.”

If approved by the Department of Health, Ithaca would take a series of actions that read like a laundry list of landlord nightmares. The mayor would forgive three months’ rent for any resident, prohibit eviction of residential or small-business tenants, and “obligate” landlords to offer lease extensions at the current rent level.

The resolution does, however, call upon renters who are “financially stable” to continue paying rent, and urges a national rent and mortgage forgiveness fund for landlords.

The state’s Department of Health did not return a request for comment.

Tenants’ success in Ithaca — a liberal college town — comes as the campaign to cancel rent faces an uphill battle in areas of New York that are less progressive.

Last week, state legislators threw their support behind a bill to provide subsidize landlords whose tenants meet certain requirements, but some tenant groups criticized it as financially insufficient and unhelpful to tenants who cannot document income loss. The bill advanced in the state legislature last week — as the Assembly speaker steered it around opposition from the Assembly’s housing committee — but has not been signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Ithaca measure more closely resembles legislation envisioned by tenant groups around the country who have called for rent to be canceled during the Covid-19 pandemic, as unemployment rates near Depression-era levels.

Ithaca is the first municipality to pass a measure to cancel rent on the premise that not doing so would endanger the health of its residents — skirting the need for legislative approval, or specific approval from Cuomo, who has not supported canceling rent.

Cuomo could intercede, however, to prevent the municipality from canceling rent. Earlier this week, the governor — who has been granted emergency powers to battle the pandemic — reminded New Yorkers that he can supersede virtually any elected official in New York, even Mayor Bill de Blasio, when he announced a New York City curfew on an upstate radio show.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusRental Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Brandon Shorenstein of Shorenstein Realty, Steven Roth of Vornado, John Westerfield of Mitsui Fudosan America, and Stephen Ross of Related (Getty, iStock)

TRD Insights: These office landlords are most exposed to Big Tech’s #WFH movement

TRD Insights: These office landlords are most exposed to Big Tech’s #WFH movement
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, Paul Dilakian)

Despite looting, NYC reopening on track: Cuomo

Despite looting, NYC reopening on track: Cuomo
Brookfield CEO Brian Kingston

Brookfield’s Brian Kingston on the firm’s mall strategy, $5B retail relief plan and response to George Floyd protests

Brookfield’s Brian Kingston on the firm’s mall strategy, $5B retail relief plan and response to George Floyd protests
Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Simon by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images; iStock)

Simon Property Group sues Gap for $66M in unpaid rent

Simon Property Group sues Gap for $66M in unpaid rent
(iStock)

US hotel occupancy climbs for the seventh-straight week

US hotel occupancy climbs for the seventh-straight week
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will create a fund to help store owners whose shops were damaged by recent looting. (Getty)

Chicago reopens for business but remains under curfew

Chicago reopens for business but remains under curfew
The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani and Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin

Bill Rudin on remote work, property taxes and the future of tech leasing in NYC

Bill Rudin on remote work, property taxes and the future of tech leasing in NYC
(iStock)

TRD Insights: Forbearance rates forecasts might be all wrong

TRD Insights: Forbearance rates forecasts might be all wrong
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.