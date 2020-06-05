Keep up with our coverage in The Real Deal‘s next complimentary national issue

Open Menu

TRD New York /
Jun.June 05, 2020 02:45 PM
By TRD Staff
The Real Deal’s last issue brought all of our markets together as the real estate industry grappled with the impact of a global pandemic.

We talked with Starwood chief Barry Sternlicht, broke down Blackstone’s latest business plans, and dove into the key points of distress throughout real estate, among more than a dozen other features.

In our next issue we’ll turn towards the grand reopening across the country and what it means for the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate industry. And to keep all of our readers informed, we’re giving it out again for free. All you need to do is sign up.

Our upcoming issue will include:

  • A dive into tech’s new #WFH forever trend
  • How the construction industry will need to rebuild
  • Sizing up short-term rentals
  • A look at housing in the high-end suburbs
  • The state of commercial lending

…and much more. Sign up here to receive your complimentary issue.

If you’d like to get your message in front of our audience, email [email protected].

