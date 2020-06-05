WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey is leaving the embattled co-working firm.

“After 10 years, I’ve made one of the most difficult decisions of my life – one that I’m not even sure has sunk in just yet,” he said on Instagram Friday. “While it’s hard to leave, and I know there is a lot more work to be done, I could only make this decision knowing the company and our people are in good hands.

In the post, he acknowledged the recent death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, whose killing sparked national protests over racism and police brutality. “The time is now to commit to changing ourselves, our systems, and our institutions,” he wrote.

He touted WeWork’s company culture and said: “You know the value and power of community, and you are at the core of the positive impact we can make.”