Open Menu

Real estate stocks rally on strong May jobs report

Property and hotel share prices are beating broader market gains

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 05, 2020 07:05 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Stock markets rallied on Friday following much stronger job gains in May than were expected, with many real estate companies beating the day’s market gains.

Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal had predicted a loss of 8.3 million jobs last month. Instead, the economy added 2.5 million, helping push the Nasdaq to a near-record high, up 2 percent on the day, almost overcoming its coronavirus losses. The S&P 500 closed 2.6 percent higher, and Dow Jones closed 3.15 percent up on the day. That’s the highest those indices have reached since late February, when uncertainty over the pandemic caused them to nosedive.

Investors appear to be predicting a V-shaped recovery in which pent-up demand coupled with businesses reopening can help return the economy to a time — just three months ago — before 22.1 million jobs were lost and unemployment reached its highest level since the Great Depression.

Real estate’s gains reflect the optimism investors feel over a return to business as usual, especially in the hard-hit industries of leisure and hospitality, retail and construction.

Simon Property Group’s share price was up 15 percent Friday alone, notching an incredible gain of 53 percent this week. Brookfield Property, the nation’s largest operator of shopping malls, saw the price of its stock rise 7 percent Friday and 23 percent on the week. Cushman & Wakefield beat the Nasdaq today by 3 percentage points, and 21 percentage points over the week.

Sharp climbs this week, however, underscore the depth of losses suffered since the coronavirus hit the U.S. economy. The price per share for Simon, Brookfield and Cushman all remain nearly 30 percent below where they were in early March.

Still, gains in real estate stocks followed an increase of 1.2 million jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry in May, and gains in the construction industry beat back almost half its decline in April.

Even hotels, which according to the Department of Labor have collectively let go 1.1 million people since February, and continued losing jobs in May, saw a rise in the price of company stock. Marriott was up 3 percent at the end of the day, and 22 percent over the week. Meanwhile, Hilton Worldwide gained 1 percent on the day, and 7 percent on the week. Overall, hotel fundamentals in the U.S. have improved since March, with occupancy seeing seven weeks of consecutive growth.

Economists cited by the Journal say the market gains come with a caveat. The trillions of dollars in federal spending buoying the economy will run out in the middle of the summer. Then, the success of America’s economic reopening — pending a second wave of coronavirus infections that may force another shutdown — will come more clearly into view.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ConstructionHotelsREITSstock market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The construction, retail and restaurant sectors led May’s surprising jobs rebound, while the hotel industry continued to suffer. (Getty, iStock)

Construction, retail, restaurants lead May jobs rebound

Construction, retail, restaurants lead May jobs rebound
New York University may lease thousands of hotel rooms near its Greenwich Village campus to maintain social distance between students. (iStock, Wikipedia Commons)

NYU’s social-distance fix for dorms? Leasing hotel rooms

NYU’s social-distance fix for dorms? Leasing hotel rooms
(iStock)

US hotel occupancy climbs for the seventh-straight week

US hotel occupancy climbs for the seventh-straight week
Plastic barriers, electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, plenty of hand sanitizer. Miami hotels reopen in the time of Covid-19

Plastic barriers, electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, plenty of hand sanitizer. Miami hotels reopen in the time of Covid-19

Plastic barriers, electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, plenty of hand sanitizer. Miami hotels reopen in the time of Covid-19
A mass timber project in Cleveland is now under construction and could be the nation’s tallest when completed. Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors’ Intro development will rise nine stories with 298 residential units (Credit: Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors)

Mass timber project in Cleveland could be nation’s tallest

Mass timber project in Cleveland could be nation’s tallest
Joy Construction’s Eli Weiss (left), Maddd Equities’ Jorge Madruga (top), and Drew Katz with 20 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx (Getty; Google Maps)

“Dream” comes true for long-vacant Bronx ice house

“Dream” comes true for long-vacant Bronx ice house
Hotel occupancy continued its recovery from the coronavirus, with rates reaching an average of 35% in the U.S. after Memorial Day weekend. (Getty)

Hotel occupancy hovers around 35% after Memorial Day boost

Hotel occupancy hovers around 35% after Memorial Day boost
The FTSE Nareit All REITs index rose by 3.68 percent on Tuesday, outpacing the broader markets as the New York Stock Exchange reopened its trading floor following a two-month closure. (Getty; iStock)

REIT stocks rise as NYSE trading floor reopens

REIT stocks rise as NYSE trading floor reopens
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.