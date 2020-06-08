Open Menu

A trifecta! NAR sued again over buyer-broker commissions

Suit alleges racketeering and conspiracy

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 08, 2020 04:30 PM
By E.B. Solomont Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clockwise from left: NAR CEO Bob Goldberg, HomeServices of America CEO Gino Blefari, Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider, Keller Williams CEO Gary Keller and Re/Max CEO Adam Contos

Clockwise from left: NAR CEO Bob Goldberg, HomeServices of America CEO Gino Blefari, Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider, Keller Williams CEO Gary Keller and Re/Max CEO Adam Contos

UPDATED: June 8, 5:10 p.m.: It’s Round 3 for the National Association of Realtors, which is being sued for a third time over policies related to buy-side commissions. But this one is different.

The class-action-seeking lawsuit was filed on behalf of two Connecticut homeowners and alleges that NAR policies have inflated buyer broker commissions. The lawsuit also names the so-called Big Four of residential brokerage: Realogy Holdings, Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America, Re/Max Holdings and Keller Williams.

Echoing two previous suits — which focused on antitrust claims — the latest complaint focuses on a NAR rule that requires brokers to offer buyer-broker compensation when listing a property on a multiple listing service. Unlike previous litigation, however, the complaint focuses on the buyer’s financial burden, not the seller’s. “Absent this rule, buyer brokers would be paid by their clients and would compete to be retained by offering a lower commission,” the complaint states.

The latest suit alleges the rule is a violation of federal racketeering laws.

According to the suit, NAR’s policies have kept buy-side commissions at 2.5 percent to 3 percent for years, despite a diminishing role for buyer representation. “A majority of home buyers no long[er] locate prospective homes with the assistance of a broker, but rather independently through online services,” the suit said.

In a statement, NAR said the MLS system helps to streamline real estate searches. “The pro-consumer, pro-competitive MLS system creates a competitive market for buyers and sellers and has been upheld by courts many times over,” said Mantill Williams, vice president of communications.

The trade organization, which has some 1.4 million members, has strenuously fought back two class-action antitrust lawsuits last year. The plaintiffs in those suits, which also took aim at buyer broker commissions, later joined forces and tied their allegations to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

NAR’s lawyers have said if the plaintiffs get their way, the impact could be “disastrous” for buyers and sellers. And the trade group has filed motions to dismiss the two lawsuits on the grounds that it has no role in determining the buyer broker’s fee. “And, contrary to what the class action law firms allege, the commission is subject to negotiation,” Katie Johnson, NAR’s general counsel, wrote on the trade group’s website.

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
commissionNARReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Ashraf Pahlavi and 29 Beekman Place (Getty, Compass)

Iranian princess’ Midtown palace finally finds a buyer

Iranian princess’ Midtown palace finally finds a buyer
29 Beekman Place and Princess Ashraf Pahlavi (Getty, Courtesy of Zillow)

Inside the battle for an Iranian princess’ Midtown mansion

Inside the battle for an Iranian princess’ Midtown mansion
The Papaya King at 179 East 86th Street (Google Maps)

Papaya King vs. the pretender: Iconic hot dog chain in ownership dispute

Papaya King vs. the pretender: Iconic hot dog chain in ownership dispute
2 Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn and Vincent Viola (Google Maps, Getty)

Ex-Trump nominee broke rent stabilization laws at his Brooklyn Heights building: lawsuit

Ex-Trump nominee broke rent stabilization laws at his Brooklyn Heights building: lawsuit
A group of Westchester County landlords is suing over Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s eviction moratorium. (Getty, iStock)

Landlord lawsuit: NY eviction ban violates our rights

Landlord lawsuit: NY eviction ban violates our rights
730 Park Avenue (Google Maps, Wikipedia)

British aristocrats sue to quit Park Ave purchase

British aristocrats sue to quit Park Ave purchase
16 Sutton Place (Credit: Google Maps)

Sutton Place co-op in turmoil over terrace fees

Sutton Place co-op in turmoil over terrace fees
(Credit: iStock)

Sibling rivalry: Alan Jemal calls Steven’s allegations “false and ridiculous”

Sibling rivalry: Alan Jemal calls Steven’s allegations “false and ridiculous”
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.