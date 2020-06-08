Queens was king when it came to the largest projects filed for New York City in May.

Projects in the borough made up half of the 10 largest developments last month, including two of the top three spots. The biggest project was RXR Realty’s vertical warehouse in Maspeth, while the third largest project was a mixed-use development from Phipps Houses in Far Rockaway.

A residential tower that is part of Greenland USA’s Pacific Park development in Brooklyn grabbed the No. 2 spot.

Overall, every borough was represented on the list last month. Outside of Queen’s five spots, the Bronx had two and Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island each had one.

The full list of May’s 10 biggest real estate projects is as follows:

1. 55-15 Grand Avenue, Queens

RXR Realty and LBA Logistic’s 736,867-square-foot warehouse in Maspeth was the largest project filed in New York last month. The property — which Amazon has been in talks to lease — will stand five stories and 74 feet tall. RXR and LBA bought the parcels at 54-15, 55-15 and 56-19 Grand Avenue in 2018 for $72 million.

2. 698 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

Greenland USA filed plans for this 587,200-square-foot building, which is part of its Pacific Park megaproject. The 41-story building will have 682 residential units with a small amount of space on the ground floor set aside for retail. It is located just east of the Barclays Center.

3. 17-21 Redfern Avenue, Queens

Affordable housing nonprofit Phipps is bringing a 12-story, 354-unit building to Far Rockaway. The 12-story structure is one of multiple buildings to crack May’s top 10 list from Phipps’ Rockaway Village complex, which will bring a total of eight buildings with 1,700 affordable housing units, community space and retail space to the neighborhood, according to YIMBY.

4. 475 Bay Street, Staten Island

BFC Partners, the developer behind Staten Island’s Empire Outlets, is bringing a 12-story, 208,000-square-foot mixed-use project to the borough’s Stapleton Heights neighborhood. There will be 274 residential units across 198,000 square feet, along with 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

5. 21-02 Mott Avenue, Queens

This Far Rockaway project is also part of Phipps’ Rockaway Village complex. It will span about 155,000 square feet across 15 stories, with 129 residential units and community space.

6. 10 West 55th Street, Manhattan

Manhattan’s sole project on the list this month comes from Leonard Wilf, who is planning a roughly 153,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Midtown. The 24-story project, split between residential and commercial space, will have 96 apartments.

7. 35-15 19th Avenue, Queens

This warehouse project in Astoria from Robert De Niro’s Wildflower Ltd. will span 144,000 square feet and stand four stories and 110 feet tall. The development is likely part of the company’s plans for a new film production facility in Astoria. Wildflower closed on a 5.25-acre waterfront parcel in the borough in February for about $71.6 million.

8. 59-19 Maurice Avenue, Queens

Home Depot filed plans for a new store in Maspeth spanning about 134,000 square feet. It will stand six stories and 64 feet tall. The ground floor will feature a loading berth, office space and warehouse space, while the second through sixth floors will be for warehouse space, according to PincusCo. Home Depot purchased the site from Coca-Cola in 2017 for $63 million.

9. 581 Austin Place, The Bronx

SNL Storage filed plans for a roughly 110,000-square-foot storage facility in Longwood. The project will stand seven stories and 89 feet tall.

10. 1940 Turnbull Avenue, The Bronx

May’s list closes out with another Bronx project from Joshua Siegel, who is planning a roughly 101,000-square-foot residential development in Unionport. The project will stand 14 stories and 145 feet tall, and it will include 154 residential units.