Ceruzzi’s $272M loan on Lipstick Building ground lease goes to special servicing

Developer has been seeking to sell ground lease since last fall

TRD New York /
Jun.June 08, 2020 11:25 AM
By Kevin Sun
Ceruzzi Properties’ Arthur Hooper and the Lipstick Building at 885 Third Avenue(Google Maps; Hooper by Sasha Maslov)

The coronavirus-fueled economic fallout has pushed countless hotel and retail property loans into special servicing. But one of the latest CMBS loans to run into trouble is from a different asset class altogether — the ground underneath a famed Midtown East office building.

The $272 million CMBS loan on the ground under the Lipstick Building at 885 Third Avenue has been transferred to special servicing, according to Trepp data. The reason is listed as “Imminent Monetary Default.” The borrower, Ceruzzi Properties, missed June’s payment; the loan had been paid through May 1.

Representatives for Ceruzzi could not be immediately reached for comment.

In September, The Real Deal reported that Ceruzzi was seeking to sell the ground underneath the building.

The developer had secured the financing for its fee and leasehold interests in the property in 2017, and the loan was packaged into a single-asset, single-borrower CMBS deal known as CSMC Trust 2017-LSTK. The developer owns about 78.9 percent of the ground outright, and the remainder in the form of a “sandwich” ground lease with another land owner.

Alongside Ceruzzi, Shanghai Municipal Investment owns an 80-percent stake in the borrowing entity, according to loan documents. SL Green also holds a preferred equity interest in the ground lease.

The 592,000-square-foot office building itself, meanwhile, is owned by a partnership led by Argentina’s Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, or IRSA. The building owner previously had an option to buy the ground underneath the 34-story tower, but allowed that to expire last year amid economic troubles in Argentina.

(Source: Loan prospectus, via Trepp.)

Read more

