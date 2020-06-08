Open Menu

Mid-market investment sales return after week of zero deals

Sector saw 2 deals last week, including 1 for a shul in Kew Gardens

Jun.June 08, 2020 07:30 AM
By Eddie Small
70-32 84th Street and 82-33 Lefferts Boulevard in Queens (Google Maps)

A week after seeing zero mid-market investment sales for the second time since the pandemic took hold, the city’s $10 million to $30 million sector rebounded with two deals, including one for a shul in Kew Gardens. Here are the details:

1. An LLC linked to the film and television production company Broadway Stages bought six lots in Glendale, Queens, for $19.6 million from Atco Properties. The purchase includes two one-story industrial buildings at 70-32 84th Street, a one-story commercial building at 83-14 Cooper Avenue, a one-story public facility at 70-25 83rd Street and a one-story industrial building at 70-29 83rd Street.

2. The Bukharian Torah Society purchased the shul at 82-33 Lefferts Boulevard in Queens for $12 million from the Tova Mashadi Center of Kew Gardens. The two-story building was constructed in 1982 and spans 24,300 square feet, according to the city.

