Open Menu

WeWork may abandon WeLive

Co-working giant launched co-living unit in 2016, but never met lofty expectations

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 08, 2020 04:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sandeep Mathrani, the WeLive website and 110 Wall Street (Google Maps)

Sandeep Mathrani, the WeLive website and 110 Wall Street (Google Maps)

WeWork is considering ditching its co-living business.

The Sandee Mathrani-led firm is working with an adviser on options to hand over operations of its two communal living locations in New York City and outside Washington, D.C., Bloomberg reported.

The talks are in the early stages regarding WeLive, which WeWork launched in 2016. The company at one point had planned to open 36 of the furnished apartments, but never expanded beyond its locations at Rudin Management’s 110 Wall Street and one in Crystal City, Maryland.

WeWork expanded into the residential space under co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann, along with other lines like the WeGrow daycare and the Rise by We fitness center. But Neumann was ousted after the company’s failed IPO last year, and since then Mathrani has been retooling the business. On Friday, WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey announced he was leaving the company.

WeWork ditched plans to open a WeWork/WeLive location in Seattle in October. [Bloomberg] – Rich Bockmann

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Co-livingWeWork

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
Sarah Pontius (Credit: Union College)

Another head rolls at WeWork

Another head rolls at WeWork
Miguel McKelvey (Getty)

Miguel McKelvey out at WeWork

Miguel McKelvey out at WeWork
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Wikipedia, iStock)

What would a WeWork bankruptcy look like?

What would a WeWork bankruptcy look like?
From left: Moishe Mana, Marcelo Claure, Robert Reffkin, and Audrey Gelman (Credit: Jemal Countess, Aaron Davidson, Jean Baptiste Lacroix, Joshua Lott and Sean Rayford, via Getty Images)

“We must do better”: Real estate leaders move to address discrimination in industry

“We must do better”: Real estate leaders move to address discrimination in industry
(Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

WeWork, SoftBank hit with class action over failed IPO

WeWork, SoftBank hit with class action over failed IPO
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani detailed the steps WeWork is taking to review its global portfolio (Getty)

WeWork rethinking one in five leases

WeWork rethinking one in five leases
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.