Amazon takes over Bronx warehouse once home to rival Jet.com

E-commerce giant is leasing 200,000 sf at Prologis’ 1055 Bronx River Avenue

Jun.June 09, 2020 04:10 PM
Staff
 Jeff Bezos and 1055 Bronx River Ave (Getty, Google Maps)

Amazon has leased a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in the Bronx that was previously used by its rival Jet.com.

The e-commerce giant has inked a deal for all the space at 1055 Bronx River Avenue along the Bruckner Expressway in Soundview, according to Business Insider. It plans to use the space as a new delivery station. Prologis purchased the building in 2016 for about $30 million.

Jet.com previously leased the building, but the company, which is owned by Walmart, stopped working in it last year after giving up on its effort to break into the city’s grocery delivery business. Walmart abandoned the Jet.com brand last month, saying the company had done its job by augmenting Walmart’s online business.

Industrial real estate is one of the few sectors that has held up relatively well amid the pandemic, and this is just the latest major lease Amazon has landed in New York City this year. The company inked a 450,000-square-foot lease for a Staten Island warehouse in January and a roughly 300,000-square-foot lease at Rentar Plaza in Queens in February. [Business Insider] – Eddie Small

