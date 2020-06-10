Open Menu

AMC may close some theaters in an effort to stay in business

The chain, facing billions in losses because of the coronavirus shutdown, aims to be fully operational in July

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 10, 2020 12:26 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
AMC is pressed to get eyes back in front of their screens starting in July — but not without some cuts ahead. (Getty)

AMC is pressed to get eyes back in front of their screens starting in July — but not without some cuts ahead. (Getty)

AMC is pressed to get eyes back in front of their screens — but not without some cuts ahead.

The world’s largest movie theater chain recently announced that it was facing billions of dollars in losses and was concerned about the company’s ability to survive the pandemic.

Now, to compensate for such losses, AMC hopes to be fully operational by July but may cut some of its theaters in 2021 and 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We’re going to have to take a very hard look, especially as theaters come up for normal lease expirations,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said.

The chain has over 600 locations in the U.S. and close to 1,000 around the world. However, the company failed to pay most of its rent in May, according to a recent rent collections report from Datex.

Some parts of the country, including Los Angeles, are allowing for theaters to reopen as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Such regulations would limit how much revenue the theater operator can draw in.

In other parts of the country, moviegoers will have to wait through a longer intermission before they can head back to theaters. In New York, theaters are included in stage four of the reopening plan. The first stage began Monday.

As AMC prepares to reopen, the company is consulting with faculty members from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health on health and safety protocols. [WSJ] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bankruptcyRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A growing number of retail landlords are suing to get unpaid rent from “credit tenants” like H&M, Urban Outfitters, and Gap that have been battered by the coronavirus. (Getty)

Landlords sue Big Retail as missed rent payments pile up

Landlords sue Big Retail as missed rent payments pile up
Damages to retailers from civil unrest may prove more manageable than the coronavirus in one respect — insurance coverage. But coverage varies widely and long-term implications for the industry remain unclear. (Getty)

Retailers take stock of insurance coverage after looting

Retailers take stock of insurance coverage after looting
Tailored Brands President and CEO Dinesh Lathi (Getty, iStock)

Men’s Wearhouse parent company considering bankruptcy

Men’s Wearhouse parent company considering bankruptcy
New York City’s phase 1 reopening allows construction, retail and manufacturing to reopen, with restrictions. (Getty)

Here’s what New York’s reopening will look like for real estate

Here’s what New York’s reopening will look like for real estate
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

New York City’s reopening has officially launched

New York City’s reopening has officially launched
(iStock)

“This is a tsunami”: These big retailers stiffed their landlords in May

“This is a tsunami”: These big retailers stiffed their landlords in May
The construction, retail and restaurant sectors led May’s surprising jobs rebound, while the hotel industry continued to suffer. (Getty, iStock)

Construction, retail, restaurants lead May jobs rebound

Construction, retail, restaurants lead May jobs rebound
24 Hour Fitness CEO Tony Ueber (LinkedIn, Getty)

24 Hour Fitness in talks with bidders ahead of bankruptcy

24 Hour Fitness in talks with bidders ahead of bankruptcy
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.