In the latest mega deal to fall apart due to the coronavirus, mall operator Simon Property Group is axing its $3.6 billion deal to buy Taubman Centers.

Simon executives on Wednesday said Taubman breached the contract by failing to take measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“The merger agreement specifically gave Simon the right to terminate the transaction in the event that a pandemic disproportionately hurt Taubman,” the company said in a statement. “Taubman’s significant proportion of enclosed retail properties located in densely populated major metropolitan areas, dependence on both domestic and international tourism at many of its properties, and its focus on high-end shopping have combined to impact Taubman’s business disproportionately due to the COVID-19 pandemic when compared to the rest of the retail real estate industry.”

Simon agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Taubman back in February before the pandemic hit. Simon, the country’s largest mall owner, had tried two decades earlier to buy Taubman, which Simon prized for its collection of high quality malls.

Observers had long noted that the two companies would make a good fit with one another. Simon is the largest mall operator in the country with a portfolio of 233 malls, outlets and other properties in North America, Europe and Asia. Green Street Advisors valued the assets at about $100 billion.

Taubman is a much smaller company with interests in just 24 properties, valued by the advisory firm at about $11 billion. But it’s widely viewed by observers to be the highest-quality mall operator in the country with the best anchor tenants and mix of stores.

The company has been tightly held since 1950 by the Taubman family which, successfully fended off a hostile takeover bid by Simon and Westfield in 2003. But Simon persisted, and as part of the deal the two sides struck in February, the Taubmans maintained a 20 percent stake in the company.

The acquisition, however, came into question once the coronavirus forced malls across the country to shutter their doors. Initially, both sides insisted they were determined to finalize the deal, but Simon claims the virus had a disproportionate impact on Taubman’s business.

It’s the latest big-ticket deal to fall apart due to complications from the coronavirus. And if the others are any indication, more is yet to come in court.

Anbang Insurance Group, for example, reached an agreement last year too sell its 15-property hotel portfolio to the South Korean financial services firm Mirae Asset Global Investments for $5.8 billion. The deal fell apart though, and both sides are in court wrestling over the $582 million deposit.