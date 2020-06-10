March, what now seems like a lifetime ago, was a banner month for investment sales in New York City. That’s when two $900 million-plus office building sales helped propel total deal volume to over $4 billion, the third-highest sum in the past 12 months.

But that data still largely reflected a pre-Covid world, because of the lag between closings and property record filings, as well as the pipeline of deals that were already in the works.

In April, commercial real estate deals fell to $708 million in deals recorded, down 75 percent from the 12-month rolling average, according to an analysis of property records by The Real Deal. The market continued to slow into May, as deal volume plummeted to $551 million.

Investment Sales Dollar Volume by Borough, Past 12 Months



SOURCE: The Real Deal analysis of NYC property records (ACRIS)