Open Menu

Amid backlash, The Wing founder Audrey Gelman resigns

Employees staged digital walkout over treatment of employees of color

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 11, 2020 02:45 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Audrey Gelman at the Wing's D.C. outpost (Getty)

Audrey Gelman at the Wing’s D.C. outpost (Getty)

The Wing founder Audrey Gelman is stepping down as CEO of the women’s co-working firm as the company faces backlash over its “systemic” mistreatment of employees of color.

In an email to employees, Gelman said her decision to step down was “the right thing for the business” and the best way to bring the Wing “into a long overdue era of change.” Tech journalist Kara Swisher and Vice were first to report the news Thursday.

Hours later, employees staged a digital walkout to protest the Wing’s “dysfunctional company structure.”

But on Twitter, Alex Covington, the Wing’s brand director, said Gelman’s resignation is “not enough” to fix the firm’s “egregious” problems.

On Thursday, employees staged a digital walkout to protest a “dysfunctional company structure” and leadership decisions that “fail people of color.”

“Simply put, The Wing doesn’t practice the intersectional feminism that it preaches to the rest of the world,” they said. Those involved in the walkout posted nearly-identical statements on Twitter, saying they stood “in solidarity with the people without whom The Wing would not exist — particularly our Black and brown coworkers.”

In March, the New York Times reported on fissures at a company had billed itself as a “women’s utopia.” But employees of the Wing told the publication that they weren’t paid enough for “immense physical, intellectual and emotional labor.”

Founded in 2016, the Wing has raised $117.5 million. Valued at $365 million in 2018, its valuation plunged to around $200 million after WeWork divested its stake following its botched IPO. The company’s revenue dropped 95 percent during the pandemic.

Gelman will be replaced by a three-person “office of the CEO,” held by Lauren Kassan, Celestine Maddy and Ashley Peterson.

[Vice] — E.B. Solomont

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Co-workingthe WingWeWork

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
Sarah Pontius (Credit: Union College)

Another head rolls at WeWork

Another head rolls at WeWork
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (center) with former WeWork cofounders Adam Neumann (left) and Miguel McKelvey (Getty)

By the numbers: Breaking down WeWork’s financial woes

By the numbers: Breaking down WeWork’s financial woes
Sandeep Mathrani, the WeLive website and 110 Wall Street (Google Maps)

WeWork may abandon WeLive

WeWork may abandon WeLive
Miguel McKelvey (Getty)

Miguel McKelvey out at WeWork

Miguel McKelvey out at WeWork
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Wikipedia, iStock)

What would a WeWork bankruptcy look like?

What would a WeWork bankruptcy look like?
From left: Moishe Mana, Marcelo Claure, Robert Reffkin, and Audrey Gelman (Credit: Jemal Countess, Aaron Davidson, Jean Baptiste Lacroix, Joshua Lott and Sean Rayford, via Getty Images)

“We must do better”: Real estate leaders move to address discrimination in industry

“We must do better”: Real estate leaders move to address discrimination in industry
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.