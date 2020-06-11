Open Menu

Czech billionaire cashes Macy’s shares after less than a month

Daniel Kretinsky’s Vesa Equity Investment made millions from stock surge

TRD New York /
Jun.June 11, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Daniel Kretinsky (Getty)

Daniel Kretinsky (Getty)

Daniel Kretinsky was in it for a good time not a long time.

After the Czech billionaire’s firm purchased a 5 percent stake in Macy’s last month, the company said this week that its stake was down to 0.7 percent.

The exit was lucrative, according to Bloomberg, which reports that Kretinsky made some $36 million. Vesa Equity Investment’s bet on Macy’s aligned with a 65 percent surge in the stock. The shares were reportedly sold on Tuesday.

“The reason for our exit certainly isn’t lack of confidence in the company’s future or in the management’s abilities,” Vesa Equity spokesman Daniel Castvaj told Bloomberg. “We will continue closely watching Macy’s and the U.S. retail market in general, and we are not ruling out returning among the shareholders of this company.”

Read more

As Macy’s begins to reopen stores, CEO Jeff Gennette said this week that sales were down 50 percent — better than the retailer’s forecasted 85 percent drop.

Retail has taken a nosedive in the pandemic, with stores shuttered across the country and several companies declaring bankruptcy. Still, Gennette said he was confident Macy’s would bounce back.

“The lure of having appropriate fashion from our customer, all the way from mass or off-price to luxury, is still incredibly potent,” he said in a virtual conference Tuesday. “And while it looks in certain categories grim right now, I don’t think that’s forever.” [Bloomberg] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Daniel KretinskyMacy’sRetailstock market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette (Getty)

Macy’s CEO says sales down 50%, less than feared, as stores reopen

Macy’s CEO says sales down 50%, less than feared, as stores reopen
AMC is pressed to get eyes back in front of their screens starting in July — but not without some cuts ahead. (Getty)

AMC may close some theaters in an effort to stay in business

AMC may close some theaters in an effort to stay in business
A growing number of retail landlords are suing to get unpaid rent from “credit tenants” like H&M, Urban Outfitters, and Gap that have been battered by the coronavirus. (Getty)

Landlords sue Big Retail as missed rent payments pile up

Landlords sue Big Retail as missed rent payments pile up
Damages to retailers from civil unrest may prove more manageable than the coronavirus in one respect — insurance coverage. But coverage varies widely and long-term implications for the industry remain unclear. (Getty)

Retailers take stock of insurance coverage after looting

Retailers take stock of insurance coverage after looting
Tailored Brands President and CEO Dinesh Lathi (Getty, iStock)

Men’s Wearhouse parent company considering bankruptcy

Men’s Wearhouse parent company considering bankruptcy
New York City’s phase 1 reopening allows construction, retail and manufacturing to reopen, with restrictions. (Getty)

Here’s what New York’s reopening will look like for real estate

Here’s what New York’s reopening will look like for real estate
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

New York City’s reopening has officially launched

New York City’s reopening has officially launched
(iStock)

“This is a tsunami”: These big retailers stiffed their landlords in May

“This is a tsunami”: These big retailers stiffed their landlords in May
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.