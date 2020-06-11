Open Menu

Top 5 TRD YouTube videos you may have missed

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 11, 2020 09:45 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Top 5 TRD YouTube videos you may have missed

As the real estate industry got creative during coronavirus, The Real Deal staffers started working overtime, covering everything from mortgage rate records to nationwide protests. But with so much news content, you may have missed one medium that’s been booming: TRD‘s YouTube channel. We’ve launched several new series to keep you connected. Check out a few of our top videos below, and be sure to subscribe to our channel.

#5: TRD Quarantine Cribs – Corcoran Group’s Cathy Franklin

There’s no better place to escape the city than an expansive country estate — especially one with a whole lot of whiskey onsite. Corcoran Group’s Cathy Franklin takes us on a tour at her Hudson Valley home at the Hillrock Estate Distillery.

#4: Rethinking restaurants: How the hospitality industry is changing with coronavirus

On this TRD Talks panel, Hospitality House’s Steven Kamali, TAO Group’s Bill Bonbrest and Quality Branded‘s Michael Stillman discussed how restaurants and bars will reinvent themselves. The hospitality experts explained the changes we’ll see in even the most traditional restaurants and talked about the spots they can’t wait to get back to.

#3: The Interview: Dror Poleg & Antony Slumbers on the future of the office market

In this episode of The InterviewDror Poleg, author of “Rethinking Real Estate,” and his business partner Antony Slumbers sat with Hiten Samtani to talk about the future of office space. Interestingly, this pair thinks that the office market will start to operate a lot like another sector that’s struggling right now: the hotel market.

#2: The Sit Down, with Condo Vultures’ Peter Zalewski

Sitting with TRD Editor-in-Chief Stuart Elliott for an episode of TRD Talks Live, Condo Vultures’ Peter Zalewski explained which Miami markets he trusts and where he’d never invest.

#1:  TRD’s Quarantine Cribs – Bonneau Ansley

Finally, take a look inside the gorgeous Buckhead property of Bonneau Ansley, founder and CEO of top residential brokerage Ansley Atlanta Real Estate in another episode of Quarantine Cribs.

 

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Quarantine CribsThe InterviewThe REInterviewTRD Talks Live

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
States Title's Max Simkoff and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani

Title insurance is broken. Here’s how this $623M startup hopes to rebuild it

Title insurance is broken. Here’s how this $623M startup hopes to rebuild it
Fifth Wall Ventures’ Brendan Wallace and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani

The REInterview: Real estate’s biggest VC on the industry’s existential shifts

The REInterview: Real estate’s biggest VC on the industry’s existential shifts
States Title's Max Simkoff and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani

The REInterview: States Title’s Max Simkoff on reforming the murkiest corner of real estate

The REInterview: States Title’s Max Simkoff on reforming the murkiest corner of real estate
Dan Doctoroff, Alicia Glen hold court on bringing NYC back

Dan Doctoroff, Alicia Glen hold court on bringing NYC back

Dan Doctoroff, Alicia Glen hold court on bringing NYC back
Design experts: These office solutions will slow Covid’s spread

Design experts: These office solutions will slow Covid’s spread

Design experts: These office solutions will slow Covid’s spread
The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani and Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin

The REInterview: Bill Rudin on remote work, property taxes and the future of tech leasing in NYC

The REInterview: Bill Rudin on remote work, property taxes and the future of tech leasing in NYC
“People are looking for that bubble”: Brick Underground’s Teri Rogers on a residential market under lockdown

“People are looking for that bubble”: Brick Underground’s Teri Rogers on a residential market under lockdown

“People are looking for that bubble”: Brick Underground’s Teri Rogers on a residential market under lockdown
“5 years ago, people would say, what’s a TikTok?” Bill Rudin on why NYC’s office market may be more resilient than you think

“5 years ago, people would say, what’s a TikTok?” Bill Rudin on why NYC’s office market may be more resilient than you think

“5 years ago, people would say, what’s a TikTok?” Bill Rudin on why NYC’s office market may be more resilient than you think
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.