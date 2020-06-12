Open Menu

Starbucks puts the lid on 400 stores

The closures represent about 2% of coffee chain’s total US locations

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 12, 2020 11:38 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A closed Starbucks store and Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson (Getty)

A closed Starbucks store and Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson (Getty)

Starbucks will shutter 400 stores across the country as it transitions to to-go orders as it contends with the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures were disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. It was not clear which of the java giant’s locations will close, but Commercial Observer reported that some New York City locations are being considered. In April, Starbucks signed a 23,000-square-foot lease for a triplex corner of the Empire State Building for a potential tasting room and reserve roastery.

The Seattle-based chain expects to lose $3.2 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2020, which it attributed to changing customer preferences as a result of the coronavirus.

“As we navigate through the Covid-19 crisis, we are accelerating our store transformation plans to address the realities of the current situation, while still providing a safe, familiar and convenient experience for our customers,” said Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks.

Despite the health crisis, Starbucks has reopened 96 percent of its global stores. A key metric, same-store sales, only dropped by 32 percent in the last week of May, following six weeks of improvement. In April, same-store sales sank to 65 percent, the filing showed.

Starbucks had envisioned opening 600 new stores in the U.S. this year, but now only plans to around half that many. In the course of a normal year, Starbucks closes about 100 stores. [CO] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusstarbucks

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
21 East 52nd Street (Google Maps, iStock)

Midtown hotel to close forever; office conversion possible

Midtown hotel to close forever; office conversion possible
Bank OZK still making condo construction loans despite pandemic

Bank OZK still making condo construction loans despite pandemic

Bank OZK still making condo construction loans despite pandemic
As New York real estate prepares for phase two, REBNY has released a set of guidelines for conducting business in person

Health screenings, liability forms: REBNY offers guidance for in-person showings

Health screenings, liability forms: REBNY offers guidance for in-person showings
 Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty)

California hotels ready the hand sanitizer and close the gyms

California hotels ready the hand sanitizer and close the gyms
ICSC President Tom McGee (ICSC via YouTube, iStock)

ICSC’s layoffs paint dark picture for retailers it represents

ICSC’s layoffs paint dark picture for retailers it represents
Demand for hotel rooms continued to rise in many markets across the country last week. The civil unrest of the last two weeks may have dampened demand in some cities. (iStock)

Marginal gain in hotel occupancy as unrest hit some cities

Marginal gain in hotel occupancy as unrest hit some cities
(iStock)

TRD Insights: NY investment sales hit the skids in April and May

TRD Insights: NY investment sales hit the skids in April and May
Tech giants Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google and Netflix have inked massive new office leases across the country in recent years. How much could the pandemic change that? (iStock)

Is Covid taking the T out of TAMI?

Is Covid taking the T out of TAMI?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.