Steve Harvey is the new owner of a sprawling estate outside Atlanta once owned by his friend, actor and producer Tyler Perry.

The comedian and TV host paid $15 million for the 17-acre property, according to TMZ. The main house is nearly 35,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and a slew of amenities.

The most extravagant might be the underground ballroom. There’s also a wine cellar, gym, theater and an indoor resistance pool.

The grounds include a lighted tennis court, infinity pool, a guest house, and a runway for remote-controlled planes.

Perry bought the estate in 2007 for $9 million and sunk several million dollars into a renovation. He sold it in 2016 to evangelist David Turner for $17.5 million. Turner put the property on the market in 2018 for $25 million.

The two have been friends for a number of years. Harvey made a cameo appearance in at least one of Perry’s films, 2009’s “Madea Goes to Jail.”

Harvey hosted “Family Feud” and his syndicated radio show in Atlanta for most of the last decade, but in 2018 moved both productions along with his now-canceled talk show to Los Angeles, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Harvey rented a mansion in Beverly Park, but there’s no word if he’s locked down a more permanent home in the L.A. area. [TMZ] — Dennis Lynch