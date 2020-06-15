Open Menu

Brooklyn luxury market sees seven deals for second week in a row

Big home-sale contracts were worth about $17 million

TRD New York
Jun.June 15, 2020 11:30 AM
By Eddie Small
154 Underhill Avenue and 561 Pacific Street in Brooklyn (Courtesy StreetEasy, 561 Pacific)

Brooklyn’s luxury market is inching its way back to normalcy: It just had its second week in a row of seven sales, the most since the pandemic started.

Deals that went into contract last week were for properties asking a total of about $17.5 million, according to the latest sales report from Compass of homes in the borough listed at $2 million or more.

The previous week, seven contracts were signed for homes seeking about $22.5 million. The last time the market saw more than seven deals in a week was in early March, when 15 properties asking $45.3 million went into contract.

The priciest deal last week was for a townhouse at 154 Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights listed for about $3.5 million. The seven-bedroom property spans about 3,200 square feet and went into contract after 38 days on the market.

The second most expensive deal was for a condo at 561 Pacific Street listed for about $2.6 million. The three-bedroom unit spans about 1,500 square feet.

The luxury Brooklyn properties that went into contract last week were split between five townhouses and two condos. They went into contract after an average of 196 days on the market and with an average price discount of 1 percent. The average asking price was about $2.5 million. Agreed-upon sale prices are not listed in the report.

Other contracts last week included a townhouse at 1304 Ditmas Avenue in Ditmas Park asking $2.4 million and a townhouse at 26 Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights asking $2.35 million.

Tags
boerum hillcompassProspect Heights

