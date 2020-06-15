Open Menu

Ved Parkash purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list

Controversial landlord bought 83-unit multifamily building in the Bronx

TRD New York /
Jun.June 15, 2020 08:00 AM
By Eddie Small
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
125 East 92nd Street and 165 East 179th Street (Corcoran, Google Maps) 

125 East 92nd Street and 165 East 179th Street (Corcoran, Google Maps)

The $10 million to $30 million sector of New York’s investment sales market saw three deals last week, including a multifamily building purchase by controversial landlord Ved Parkash and the $26 million sale of a commercial building in Queens. Here are the details:

  1. California-based LBA Realty purchased 58-38 47th Street in Queens for $26 million from LDT Enterprises. The commercial property in Maspeth spans 7,500 square feet, according to the city. It is home to New York Crane & Equipment Corp., according to the company’s website.
  2. Allerton House LLC purchased 125 East 92nd Street in Manhattan for about $14.2 million from Pacermer LLC. The one- to two-family residential building on the Upper East Side stands five stories and spans about 6,700 square feet, according to the city.
  3. An LLC linked to notorious landlord Ved Parkash bought the multifamily building at 165 East 179th Street in the Bronx for about $12.5 million from the Morgan Group. The six-story property contains 83 residential units and spans 93,400 square feet, according to the city. Parkash has come under fire many times over the years for the conditions of his buildings, including 750 Grand Concourse in The Bronx, where a rare disease spread by rat urine broke out in 2017.
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Investment SalesReal Estate Investment

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
(iStock)

TRD Insights: NY investment sales hit the skids in April and May

TRD Insights: NY investment sales hit the skids in April and May
70-32 84th Street and 82-33 Lefferts Boulevard in Queens (Google Maps)

Mid-market investment sales return after week of zero deals

Mid-market investment sales return after week of zero deals
Lexington Ave. on May 03, 2020 (Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

NYC sees second week with no mid-market deals since onset of pandemic

NYC sees second week with no mid-market deals since onset of pandemic
620 West 153rd Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Hamilton Heights development site led mid-market deals last week

Hamilton Heights development site led mid-market deals last week
Joseph Chetrit and 118 East 76th Street (Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Google Maps)

Joseph Chetrit’s townhouse sale led mid-market NYC deals last week

Joseph Chetrit’s townhouse sale led mid-market NYC deals last week
Jason Meister (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ackman-Ziff’s Jason Meister moves to new firm

Ackman-Ziff’s Jason Meister moves to new firm
120 Beach 26th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Far Rockaway site hitting the market for $70M

Far Rockaway site hitting the market for $70M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.