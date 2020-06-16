Open Menu

Bushwick office building trades for $44M, sign of life for i-sales market

Owner sold property at slight loss, having bought it in 2015 for $46M

TRD New York
Jun.June 16, 2020 04:00 PM
By Eddie Small
1300 Flushing Avenue (Google Maps)

Transition Acquisitions has purchased a six-story office building on Flushing Avenue in Bushwick for $44 million.

The property at 1300 Flushing Avenue spans about 105,000 square feet, according to the city. Transition bought it from Alcion Ventures, a real estate private equity firm based in Boston. Alcion is selling the property at a slight loss, having purchased it in 2015 for about $46 million.

Representatives for Alcion and Transition did not respond to requests for comment.

Transition, a property manager and owner, previously bought 815 Broadway in Bushwick for $15.1 million from Steiner NYC.

Though deals of this size have been few and far between since the pandemic ground most real estate activity in New York City to a halt, a handful of others have closed as well. They include UBS Realty Investors’ roughly $35 million purchase of 19-23 St. Mark’s Place in the East Village, HUBBNYC’s roughly $84 million purchase of 123 Hope Street in Williamsburg and Gemini Rosemont’s $40 million purchase of 42-46 Second Avenue, also in the East Village.

