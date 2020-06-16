Open Menu

GFI Capital pays $110M for majority stake in James Hotel

Allen Gross’ firm also in talks to bring in $20M preferred equity investment in boutique NoMad property

TRD New York /
Jun.June 16, 2020 02:15 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
GFI Capital CEO Allen Gross and the James Hotel at 22 East 29th Street (Google Maps)

GFI Capital CEO Allen Gross and the James Hotel at 22 East 29th Street (Google Maps)

New York’s hotel market appears ripe for opportunity investors, as Allen Gross’ GFI Capital has upped its stake in the 337-key James Hotel in NoMad for what seems like a big discount.

GFI has paid $110.5 million for an additional 61-percent stake in the luxury hotel from a partner, the firm said in a Sunday disclosure to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The cost of the deal includes the assumption of existing debt on the property, plus $14.5 million in cash. After having previously sold off a portion of its 30 percent stake in the property, GFI now controls around 80 percent of the hotel at 22 East 29th Street.

Although the identity of the seller is unknown, prior disclosures describe the former majority stakeholder as “a private real estate investment fund.”

The seller proposed the deal, which GFI said “presented an opportunity to purchase its stake on favorable terms.” It also required GFI “to protect its invested capital in the hotel from a transfer of the property by the capital partner to the lender,” the latest disclosure said.

GFI expects the favorable terms of the deal to have a positive impact on the company’s finances, though it is still examining the accounting implications with its advisers. The hotel was valued at $296.5 million in GFI’s latest annual report, while the buyout price implies a total property value of just $181 million.

Additionally, GFI notes in the document that it is negotiating with “an American institutional investor” for a $20 million preferred equity investment in the hotel, which it expects to close within the next three months.

A representative for GFI did not respond to a request for comment.

GFI and its partners acquired the boutique hotel — formerly known as the Carlton — from the Wolfson Group for $162.1 million in 2015, and reopened the 12-story property as New York City’s second James Hotel two years later.

Management company Denihan Hospitality Group had also held a minority stake in the hotel, according to disclosures at the time of the acquisition.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance funded the 2015 acquisition with $138 million in senior debt, according to property records, as well as about $20 million in subordinate debt according to Apollo’s SEC disclosures.

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
gfi capital resources groupHotel Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
GFI and Marx raise north of $60M apiece in Tel Aviv bond offerings

GFI and Marx raise north of $60M apiece in Tel Aviv bond offerings

GFI and Marx raise north of $60M apiece in Tel Aviv bond offerings
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (Getty, iStock)

Real estate stocks outperform broader market but still sink

Real estate stocks outperform broader market but still sink
The construction, retail and restaurant sectors led May’s surprising jobs rebound, while the hotel industry continued to suffer. (Getty, iStock)

Construction, retail, restaurants lead May jobs rebound

Construction, retail, restaurants lead May jobs rebound
The Hotel Indigo Lower East Side at 171 Ludlow Street and Rotem Rosen (Credit: Hotel Indigo)

Tallying crisis’ toll on MRR Development’s Hotel Indigo

Tallying crisis’ toll on MRR Development’s Hotel Indigo
Selina CEO Rafael Museri (Credit: The Vollman Group)

Selina CEO says $60M in funding will get startup through crisis

Selina CEO says $60M in funding will get startup through crisis
Rotem Rosen with the Hotel Indigo Lower East Side at 171 Ludlow Street, and Alex Sapir with the NoMo Soho hotel at 9 Crosby Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Sapir gets PPP loan for NYC hotel; Rotem Rosen to return his

Sapir gets PPP loan for NYC hotel; Rotem Rosen to return his
GFI Capital CEO Allen Gross with the Beekman Hotel at 123 Nassau Street (top left), Ace Hotel at 20 West 29th Street in NYC (right) and Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in California (bottom left) (Credit: Ace Hotels; GFI; Google Maps)

Allen Gross, owner of Ace and Beekman hotels, expecting $12M PPP loan

Allen Gross, owner of Ace and Beekman hotels, expecting $12M PPP loan
Clockwise from top left: John Tolbert, Philip Goldfarb, Dev Motwani, José Cil and Ken Stiles

Developers, resort owners push for Florida reopening plan

Developers, resort owners push for Florida reopening plan
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.