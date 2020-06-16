Open Menu

Knotel lost $223M before the pandemic struck

The flexible-office startup’s financial woes worsened after coronavirus hit

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 16, 2020 02:35 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Amol Sarva (Sasha Maslov, iStock)

Amol Sarva (Sasha Maslov, iStock)

Flexible-office provider Knotel lost $223 million last year — even before coronavirus flipped the office market on its head.

Company financials, obtained by Business Insider, reveal the startup lost $49 million during the first quarter, ending the period with $36 million in cash on hand. At the time, it reported total assets of $110 million, less than half its total liabilities of $238 million, including $84 million in accounts payable.

A Knotel spokesman disputed the numbers, saying the company had a “solid” first quarter. “Q2 so far still has us tracking to be profitable around year-end,” the spokesman said.

Founded in 2015, Knotel was among the fast-growing companies in the flex-office space, operating 5 million square feet in 16 cities worldwide. Most recently, it was valued at more than $1 billion after raising $400 million last year.

Read more

But even before the pandemic hit, Knotel, which once cheered WeWork’s demise, ran into financial trouble. It cut one-third of New York jobs in January, and then slashed its workforce again in March when the pandemic struck and small businesses and other tenants stopped paying rent or exited their spaces. “Business as usual is over,” CEO Amol Sarva said at the time. “We’re going to prepare for the worst case.”

First-quarter financials show Knotel had $314,401 worth of credit-card liabilities at the end of 2019. At the end of the first quarter, $99,843 was credited back to its balance sheet.

Knotel has projected $350 million in revenue this year. In the first quarter, it generated $74 million in revenue with $6.6 million in gross profit. [Business Insider] — E.B. Solomont 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Amol SarvaCo-workingKnotel

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Hana CEO Andrew Kupiec, The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani and Hana's EVP of Occupier Solutions Georgia Collins

The REInterview: How flex space could upend supply-demand dynamics in the office market

The REInterview: How flex space could upend supply-demand dynamics in the office market
Audrey Gelman at the Wing's D.C. outpost (Getty)

Amid backlash, The Wing founder Audrey Gelman resigns

Amid backlash, The Wing founder Audrey Gelman resigns
Miguel McKelvey (Getty)

Miguel McKelvey out at WeWork

Miguel McKelvey out at WeWork
“We’re not in the business of land-grabbing:” Hana CEO on the future of flex space

“We’re not in the business of land-grabbing:” Hana CEO on the future of flex space

“We’re not in the business of land-grabbing:” Hana CEO on the future of flex space
Frederick Arnold, formerly of Convergex and Alex Dimitrief, formerly of General Electric (Getty, Twitter Navient)

Tensions brew on WeWork’s board with appointment of new members

Tensions brew on WeWork’s board with appointment of new members
Industrious' Mary Hogan Preusse and CEO Jamie Hodari (Twitter)

Industrious adds first female board member and eyes IPO

Industrious adds first female board member and eyes IPO
Joyce Bromberg (Convene via Twitter)

Convene’s top design exec steps down

Convene’s top design exec steps down
Photo illustration of Paraag Sarva and Amol Sarva (Credit: Amol Sarva by Sasha Maslov, Linkedin)

Brother from the same mother: Knotel, Rhino CEOs didn’t disclose family tie on insurance deal

Brother from the same mother: Knotel, Rhino CEOs didn’t disclose family tie on insurance deal
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.