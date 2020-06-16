Open Menu

Pi Capital plans senior housing project in Elmhurst

Family-run development firm paid $17M for the Queens Boulevard site last year

TRD New York /
Jun.June 16, 2020 05:30 PM
By Sasha Jones and Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
86-15 Queens Boulevard with James and Jerry Pi (Google Maps)

86-15 Queens Boulevard with James and Jerry Pi (Google Maps)

Queens developer Pi Capital Partners plans to break ground by the end of 2020 on a 44-unit senior housing project in Elmhurst.

In addition to senior housing, the 132,000-square-foot structure will also host retail shops, according to permit filings with the Department of Buildings. The project involves a teardown of the current one-story medical building at 86-15 Queens Boulevard.

The developer bought the property in 2019 for $16.68 million and is aiming to complete the project by 2024, the latest in a string of new development in the neighborhood.

“We have an investment in the community. It’s an area I grew up in. It’s an area I’m very familiar with,” said Jerry Pi, operating partner of Pi Capital.

The father-son firm was founded by James and Jerry Pi and manages over 40 properties and 800 apartments in the New York City area.

Some of the company’s developments include a 26-story development at 335 Fifth Avenue in Koreatown; the Flushing Professional Tower; and rental buildings, the Elm East, the Elm West and the Elm South in Queens. It’s also planning to construct a school building for Forte Preparatory Academy nearby at 85-15 Broadway.

Contact Sasha Jones at [email protected] and Orion Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Affordable HousingelmhurstQueenssenior housing

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

NYC overhauls housing lottery application system

NYC overhauls housing lottery application system
Alicia Glen

Alicia Glen to launch development firm, MSquared

Alicia Glen to launch development firm, MSquared
Brad Lander and Vanessa Gibson (Credit: Getty, iStock)

NYC will lose 21,000 affordable units to budget cuts: report

NYC will lose 21,000 affordable units to budget cuts: report
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Developers fume over city plan to cut affordable housing spending

Developers fume over city plan to cut affordable housing spending
The spa (highlighted) is located at 83-02 Broadway in Elmhurst (Credit: Google Maps)

Queens spa accused of prostitution sues landlord to keep lease

Queens spa accused of prostitution sues landlord to keep lease
A new study found that almost nine in 10 households have paid at least some rent in May (Credit: iStock)

Almost 90% of renters have made payments in May: report

Almost 90% of renters have made payments in May: report
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.