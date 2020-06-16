The Real Deal‘s June national issue has gone to press and will start hitting doorsteps later this week. But subscribers can check out the full issue online today — including in-depth coverage of the latest news you won’t want to miss.

Some of the biggest stories this month include:

A visual deep dive into the struggles property owners and retailers face as cities reopen

Why real estate bleeds blue as protestors push back against police

How Covid-19 could take the “T” out of TAMI in two leading office markets

The pandemic’s impact on the future of city planning

Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston on his firm’s big retail plans

Bankruptcy experts on what would happen if WeWork went under

What a weakened Bill de Blasio means for real estate in the Big Apple

TRD‘s Closing interview with the Partnership for New York City’s Kathryn Wylde

…and much more!

Check out the issue here.