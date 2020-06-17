Open Menu

Nearly 1 in 4 New Yorkers skipped rent in June: survey

May saw similar figures, as relief measures for landlords and tenants have not been signed into law

TRD New York /
Jun.June 17, 2020 10:00 AM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
An industry group’s survey of 100,000 rent-stabilized apartments found that a quarter of tenants have yet to pay June rent (iStock)

An industry group’s survey of 100,000 rent-stabilized apartments found that a quarter of tenants have yet to pay June rent (iStock)

Nearly 25 percent of New York City renters have yet to make rent payments in June, according to one industry group’s survey.

The rent collections tallied by the Community Housing Improvement Program — which represents the owners of 400,000 rent-stabilized units, or a slice of the city’s 3 million units — varied widely. For some landlords, the drop-off was particularly acute: Nearly a fifth of those surveyed reported rent collections less than 60 percent of normal.

CHIP, which represents smaller landlords, called for a “massive federally-funded bailout” for renters to mitigate the “devastating impact” of the rent shortfalls. Landlords were excluded from the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (though some found legal loopholes). The most direct form of rental assistance came in the form of a one-time $1,200 check from the federal government to individuals and enhanced unemployment benefits. On the state level, a rent assistance bill is waiting to be signed into law.

In the survey, 66 percent of commercial tenants paid no rent so far in June. Forty percent of respondents said they will struggle to pay their property taxes, and nearly 6 percent said they will not be able to make any property tax payments on July 1.

Read more

The group’s May survey showed similarly dismal rent collection numbers — and it remains unclear what those figures will look like once enhanced unemployment expires in July.

“It is clear that the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are nowhere near an end. There are thousands of tenants and building owners who need help now,” said Jay Martin, executive director of CHIP. “Renters need a massive federally-funded bailout or we will see families across our city suffer in unimaginable ways. State and City officials must also work with small building owners to relieve their crushing tax burden so they can have more flexibility to work with tenants that can’t make rent payments.”

City and state legislators have proposed — and even passed — measures to provide some relief to renters and landlords, but none have been signed into law. One bill intended to provide relief for landlords in New York City in the form of a property tax deferral was fast-tracked in the City Council — but critics say the measure would only kick the can down the road. And with reduced late fees piling up on deferred taxes, landlords may end up paying more to the city’s coffers in the form of late fees in exchange for the extra time.

Assessing residential rent payments during the pandemic has been difficult. Another industry group, the National Multifamily Housing Council, found that 89 percent of renters paid at least some rent in June so far in its most recent survey of 11.4 market-rate, professionally managed apartments — significantly more than CHIP’s survey.

Another factor in New York City is rent strikes, which Martin said are an ongoing issue, although the impact on rent collections is unclear.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusRent stabilizationRental Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Thomas Barrack and (from top) Sheraton San Jose Hotel in Milpitas, CA; The Westin Governor Morris in Morristown, NJ; Four Points by Sheraton Destin in Fort Walton Beach, FL (Barrack by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty, Google Maps, Westin, Marriott)

Inside the “legacy” hotel assets Colony Capital is pivoting away from

Inside the “legacy” hotel assets Colony Capital is pivoting away from
Brad Lander, Bill de Blasio and Gowanus (Getty)

Group launches campaign to save Gowanus rezoning

Group launches campaign to save Gowanus rezoning
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Confusion reigns over evictions as housing court reopens

Confusion reigns over evictions as housing court reopens
Adam Pincus

Inside the legal strategy to topple New York’s rent law

Inside the legal strategy to topple New York’s rent law
The Rent Guidelines Board on Wednesday will consider four different proposals on what increases should be applied to stabilized apartments and lofts. (iStock)

City board to decide this week whether to freeze rents in stabilized apartments

City board to decide this week whether to freeze rents in stabilized apartments
24 Hour Fitness CEOTony Ueber (Getty, LinkedIn)

Another one bites the dust: 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy

Another one bites the dust: 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy
The Gaylord hotel brand is now spending between $10 million and $12 million on new safety procedures. (iStock)

Hotels are reopening. Will anyone come?

Hotels are reopening. Will anyone come?
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Cuomo puts Manhattan, Hamptons on notice for re-closure

Cuomo puts Manhattan, Hamptons on notice for re-closure
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.